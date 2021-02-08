Janusz Michallik examines how an exodus of young stars would affect a Dortmund squad currently in disarray. (1:14)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Chelsea to battle United for Sancho

Following reports that Manchester United have increased their chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer, Sport1 states the Red Devils will have to battle it out with Chelsea to land their man.

Sancho has been a long-term target for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is widely believed to be at the front of the queue to finally bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

However, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly now revealed that he would like to lure the winger to London, and with Borussia Dortmund said to be lowering the asking price for the 20-year-old, Chelsea would appear to be now on high alert.

Sancho could be available for €105 million, a figure that would help the German club ease their growing financial concerns, but which would also tempt more clubs into trying their luck in signing him.

Lukaku heading to Paris?

Romelu Lukaku could be on the move this summer, and Calciomercato believe Paris Saint-Germain are front runners for the Internazionale star's signature.

The report states that Inter Milan's uncertain future, with the club now seemingly up for sale, which could see the former Manchester United man leave for a new challenge

Prospective new owners at the San Siro may attempt to balance the books as a priority and, with Lukaku the highest paid player, they could look to save on his €7.5m-a-season salary.

Of course, there would be no shortage of takers. PSG have earmarked him as their new No. 9, while Manchester City need to replace Sergio Aguero.

Needless to say, both clubs are keeping tabs on the situation in Milan and will wait for the right moment to make their move.

Son extension talks ongoing

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to extend striker Son-Heung Min's contract and talks are said to be ongoing and without issue, according to Sky Sports.

Son is already contracted to the north London club for another two years, but such is his importance to the club that they want to keep him in the long term.

Son was on the scoresheet in Tottenham's 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion and he combined well with the returning Harry Kane. Spurs believe keeping Son is key to keeping Kane, and they hope the partnership can lead the front line for years to come.

Jose Mourinho, when asked about Son's contract discussions after his side's victory, said talks are "not a problem."

Mourinho also admitted that the club would wait for the "right moment" to pursue an outcome to the ongoing discussions.

Tap-ins

- Chelsea are keen to keep Thiago Silva at the club for another year and talks are ongoing, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Chelsea board have been delighted by Silva's impact since joining the club and see him as a strong leader in the group. Silva will discuss the option of another year with his agents, and a final decision will be made soon.

- The Athletic believes six Liverpool players could be sold in an effort to raise funds amid a shaky financial situation that forced them to bring in reinforcements in defence on loan. Reserve keeper Adrian and Marko Grujic, currently on loan at Porto, are said to be among those exiting Anfield.