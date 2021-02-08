LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG join Man City in Lukaku pursuit

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Lukaku heading to Paris?

Romelu Lukaku could be on the move this summer, and Calciomercato reports that Paris Saint-Germain are front runners for the Inter Milan star's signature.

The report states that Inter's uncertain future, with the club's owners reportedly in talks over a private equity sale, which could see the former Manchester United man leave for a new challenge.

Prospective new owners at the San Siro may attempt to balance the books as a priority and, with Lukaku the highest-paid player, they could look to save on his €7.5 million-a-season salary.

Of course, there would be no shortage of takers. PSG have earmarked him as their new No. 9, while Manchester City need to replace Sergio Aguero.

Needless to say, both clubs are keeping tabs on the situation in Milan and will wait for the right moment to make their move.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 GMT: Juventus would like to keep striker Alvaro Morata at the club next season, but on another loan rather than a permanent deal, AS reports.

Morata, is currently in his second spell at Juve, on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Spain international has scored four Serie A goals so far in 2020-21.

AS reports that, while Juve have an option on the loan deal to re-sign the player they first brought to the club in 2014, financial restrictions make another year on loan the preferred option.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

Son extension talks ongoing

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to extend striker Son-Heung Min's contract and talks are said to be ongoing and without issue, according to Sky Sports.

Son is already contracted to the north London club for another two years, but such is his importance to the club that they want to keep him in the long term.

Son was on the scoresheet in Tottenham's 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion and he combined well with the returning Harry Kane. Spurs believe keeping Son is key to keeping Kane, and they hope the partnership can lead the front line for years to come.

Jose Mourinho, when asked about Son's contract discussions after his side's victory, said talks are "not a problem."

Mourinho also admitted that the club would wait for the "right moment" to pursue an outcome to the ongoing discussions.

Tap-ins

- Chelsea are keen to keep Thiago Silva at the club for another year and talks are ongoing, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Chelsea board have been delighted by Silva's impact since joining the club and see him as a strong leader in the group. Silva will discuss the option of another year with his agents, and a final decision will be made soon.

- The Athletic believes six Liverpool players could be sold in an effort to raise funds amid a shaky financial situation that forced them to bring in reinforcements in defence on loan. Reserve keeper Adrian and Marko Grujic, currently on loan at Porto, are said to be among those exiting Anfield.