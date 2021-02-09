The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Varane could leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid believe Raphael Varane may not renew his contract which expires in 2022, Marca reports.

There's set to be an awful lot of changeover at the Bernabeu in the next few months and, if Real can't convince Varane to renew, they may allow the France international to leave during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish outlet reports that the fee could be around the €50 million mark with the leading contenders, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United mooted as Varane's most likely destinations.

Varane, 27, has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles for Madrid playing alongside Sergio Ramos, whose own contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Manchester City have not given up on signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer but will wait until March or April before sounding out the situation regarding the Barcelona forward, various sources have told ESPN's Moises Llorens and Rodrigo Faez.

Messi, 33, is out of contract in June and has been free to negotiate with other clubs since Jan. 1. City led the chase for the Argentina international last August when he asked Barca to let him leave but the Premier League leaders have kept a low profile in recent months.

In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain have been making a lot of noise about their desire to sign Messi at the end of the season.

City will bide their time and see how the situation develops, even if PSG have taken a different approach, an approach which sources at Barca have told ESPN is completely the wrong way to try and seduce Messi.

"PSG are making a mistake with the strategy they're using," one source said. "Leo doesn't like all that noise in the media and even less the type of comments [which have been made]."

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Chelsea struggle with Alaba's wage demands

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has demanded £400,000-per-week to move to Chelsea, the Telegraph reports.

Alaba has just six months left to run on his current contract with the German champions and the Blues are believed to be one of the frontrunners in the race to sign him.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the running alongside Real Madrid, but if they're going to put forward an actual offer, they'll want Alaba to lower his demands.

Strakosha open to Lazio exit

Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha is open to the idea of leaving the Italian club, he revealed during an interview with Sky Sport Germany.

As a backup option to Pepe Reina, Strakosha is looking into the possibility of bringing his near-decade-long spell with Lazio to an end.

"I am open to new challenges. For me Rome is like a second thing, but the Bundesliga is really interesting," he said. "It would certainly be a great next stop for me."

Tap-ins

- The Daily Mail is reporting that Inter Miami are still interested in trying to sign Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross. The veteran is believed to be attracted by the prospect of a new challenge after a handful of injury problems recently, and with over a decade under his belt with the Potters, Miami are confident that they can land their man.

- Newcastle United will not be able to recall Florian Lejeune from his loan spell with Alaves, Chronicle Live reports. The Magpies had hoped to use Lejeune as a solution to some of their lingering defensive issues after a string of players recently went down through injury, but the option to recall him expired at the end of the January transfer window.