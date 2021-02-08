Transfer Talk: Varane may leave Real Madrid as PSG, Man United lurk

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Real Madrid consider selling Varane

Real Madrid believe Raphael Varane may not renew his contract which expires in 2022, Marca reports.

There's set to be an awful lot of changeover at the Bernabeu in the next few months and, if Real can't convince Varane to renew, they may look to sell him during the summer transfer window.

The fee could be around the €50 million mark with the leading contenders, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United mooted at Varane's most likely destinations.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Chelsea struggle with Alaba's wage demands

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has demanded £400,000-per-week to move to Chelsea, Telegraph reports.

Alaba has just six months left to run on his current contract with the German champions and the Blues are believed to be one of the frontrunners in the race to sign him.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the running alongside Real Madrid but if they're going to put forward an actual offer, they'll want Alaba to lower his demands.

Strakosha open to Lazio exit

Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha is open to the idea of leaving the Italian club, he revealed during an interview with Sky Sport Germany.

As a backup option to Pepe Reina, Strakosha is looking into the possibility of bringing his near-decade-long spell with Lazio to an end.

"I am open to new challenges. For me Rome is like a second thing, but the Bundesliga is really interesting," he said. "It would certainly be a great next stop for me."

Tap-ins

- The Daily Mail is reporting that Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross. The veteran is believed to be attracted by the prospect of a new challenge after a handful of injury problems recently, and with over a decade under his belt with the Potters, Miami are confident that they can land their man.

- Newcastle United will not be able to recall Florian Lejeune from his loan spell with Alaves, Chronicle Live reports. The Magpies had hoped to use Lejeune as a solution to some of their lingering defensive issues after a string of players recently went down through injury, but the option to recall him expired at the end of the January transfer window.