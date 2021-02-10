The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Madrid tracking Leipzig starlet Olmo

Real Madrid are interested in going after the signing of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, OK Diario reports.

Many are predicting big changes at the Bernabeu in the coming months as the Real brass set about overhauling Zinedine Zidane's aging squad, and one move could see Olmo make his way over to Madrid from the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old former Barcelona academy product has been in fine form since joining Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb, and is now being mooted as a possible replacement for Lucas Vazquez.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Ex-Barca academy product Dani Olmo is attracting interest from Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane plans a summer overhaul. Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Milan want Dalot permanently

Calciomercato is reporting that AC Milan want to sign Manchester United's Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal.

The Portuguese youngster is currently on loan at the San Siro but, with there being no sign that the Red Devils would slot him straight back into the starting XI upon return, Milan are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

United paid £19 million for his services back in 2019 and the Italian club are hoping they wouldn't have to reach that sum in order to get the deal done.

Leicester want Tielemans extension

Leicester City are pushing for Youri Tielemans to sign a contract extension with the club, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Foxes are planning on signing a new midfielder during the summer transfer window and even looked into the possibility of pursuing former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen back in January.

However, above all of that, Brendan Rodgers wants to try and ensure that Tielemans is a big part of his plans moving forward after the Belgian's strong first half of the season.

Tap-ins

- Leicester City could be interested in making a move to sign Marseille's Florian Thauvin, Eurosport reports. The Foxes aren't likely to make the loan deal of Cengiz Under permanent when the option to do so becomes available in the summer and, because of that, Thauvin has taken over as one of the players on their watch list in the months to come.

- The Sun is reporting that Kieran Gibbs could be the next man on his way to MLS to join Inter Miami. Recent reports have indicated that Ryan Shawcross is preparing to end his tenure with Stoke City in favour of a move to the United States and now West Bromwich Albion's Gibbs has seemingly made the decision to follow in his footsteps.