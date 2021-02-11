LIVE Transfer Talk: Barca scout urges club to sign Sevilla's Gil ASAP

Lionel Messi and Barcelona suffer a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their semifinal tie vs. Sevilla. (1:34)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca must act fast to sign 'best footballer in Spain'

Barcelona must move fast if they want to sign Sevilla midfielder Bryan Gil, according to one of club scouts.

Gil, 20, is currently on loan at Eibar, where he has scored three goals and set up two more in 15 games this season.

Barcelona scout German Vaya 'Mani' believes Gil, whose contract with Sevilla runs until June 2023, has some similarities to former Barca and current Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

"Right now the best footballer in Spain is Bryan Gil," Mani said ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg clash between the two sides (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.). "I have spoken to [Barcelona technical director] Ramon Planes, who has Bryan Gil on his mind. If they [Barca] do it [make a move] now, Gil's clause is €35m. If he renews with Sevilla it will become €150m."

10.09 GMT: Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has offered to lower his wages in order to remain at the club for another season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid are negotiating salary reductions with each player due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club's finances.

Modric, 35, has been in talks with Madrid to sign a one-year contract extension and is willing to reduce his wages to make it happen. The Croatia international becomes a free agent in June.

The former Tottenham player has been a regular in Zinedine Zidane's squad, making 28 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

09.16 GMT: Thomas Tuchel believes Kepa Arrizabalaga can still rescue his Chelsea career but urged the goalkeeper not to try too hard to impress on his first start for the new Blues boss.

Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge looked doomed under Tuchel's predecessor Frank Lampard after falling out of favour as the club brought in Eduoard Mendy from Rennes to become their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Blues signed Kepa from Athletic Bilbao for a world-record fee of £71.6m in August 2018 but were willing to listen to offers this summer if the majority of that sum could be recouped.

No club was interested at that price and Kepa has played just four times since Mendy's arrival in September. However, Tuchel's arrival has given him opportunity for a fresh start, beginning with Thursday's FA Cup fifth round tie at Championship side Barnsley.

"He will play tomorrow, he will start tomorrow," said Tuchel, who was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in December before succeeding Lampard last month. "And from outside, of course we had a view on his situation, and some difficulties on the sporting side. Maybe also the circumstances of his transfer maybe a little bit on his shoulders. That was the impression from outside.

"From inside I see a nice guy, I see a nice personality, an open personality, a hard-working guy, with obviously a lot of quality. So the good thing for him is that we start new, it's a new start for him. I don't have a history with him and I hope there will be no difficulties, because I don't see them coming."

08.30 GMT: The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United have made RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate their No. 1 transfer target for the summer -- after admitting defeat in the race to land his centre-back partner, Dayot Upamecano.

With Bayern Munich now the firm favourites to sign Upamecano, it's France Under-21 star Konate who is attracting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attention. The Mail reports that United may have to find £37m if they want to sign the former Sochaux player. He has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool.

PAPER ROUND (by Harry Kettle)

Spurs, Juve want Damsgaard

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are set to fight it out for winger Mikkel Damsgaard, according to Tuttosport.

The Sampdoria star has reportedly seen his value triple since arriving at the club from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for around £6.5 million last summer. Juve are hoping that they can convince him to stay in Serie A, but Spurs fancy their chances of luring him to the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is personally keeping an eye on the 20-year-old Denmark international as the summer transfer window draws closer.

Angelino set to seal RB Leipzig move

Angelino is set to join RB Leipzig on a permanent deal from parent club Manchester City, Sport Bild reports.

The 24-year-old is out on loan in Germany, where he is enjoying a really successful spell and, due to a clause in his contract, he is now set to officially bring his time at the Etihad to an end.

The report states that if Angelino plays against Augsburg on Friday in Bundesliga action, he will have played the requisite number of games to trigger the clause which means Leipzig much purchase the player.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are aiming to lock Davide Calabria down to a new contract, Calciomercato reports. The 22-year-old will be given the chance to extend his time at the San Siro through to 2025 after speculation over his future with the Serie A title contenders. Milan want to get the deal signed before the end of the season, hoping that Calabria can continue to play a key role in their resurgence.

- Chinese side Shandong have made a £9m bid to sign Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes, according to Globo Esporte. The 28-year-old is believed to be open to the idea of making the jump over to China where many top players in world football have gone in the last few years, although it's not yet known if Lyon are willing to let him go. The transfer window remains open in China in February.