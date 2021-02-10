The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Spurs, Juve want Damsgaard

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are interested in signing Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard, according to Tuttosport.

The Sampdoria star has reportedly tripled his value since arriving at the club, and while the Old Lady is hoping that they can convince him to stay in Serie A, Spurs fancy their chances of luring him over to the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is personally keeping an eye on this deal as the summer transfer window draws closer.

Milan want Calabria extension

AC Milan are aiming to lock Davide Calabria down to a contract extension with the club, Calciomercato reports.

The 22-year-old will be given the chance to extend his tenure at the San Siro through to 2025 after rampant speculation over his future with the Serie A title contenders.

Milan want to get something signed by the end of the season with the hope being that Calabria can continue to play a key role in their resurgence in the years to come.

Tap-ins

- Angelino is set to join RB Leipzig on a permanent deal from parent club Manchester City, Sport Bild reports. Angelino is currently out on loan in Germany where he is enjoying a really successful spell with Leipzig, and due to a clause in his contract, he is now set to officially bring his time at the Etihad to an end.

- Chinese side Shandong Luneng have made a £9 million bid to sign Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes, according to Globo Esporte. The 28-year-old is believed to be open to the idea of making the jump over to China where many top players in world football have gone in the last few years, although it's not yet known if Lyon are willing to let him go.