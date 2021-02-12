Hislop: Klopp likely 'the same' with his players as he is with the media (1:04)

TOP STORY: Liverpool hopes Neuhaus can bolster midfield

Liverpool have joined Borussia Dortmund in the queue for Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus, according to Kicker. However, The Sun reports the Reds are also keeping tabs on Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul.

Neuhaus has been earning rave reviews for his performances in the Bundesliga and Liverpool are just one of many clubs, including Manchester City, to be interested in signing the 23-year-old. Juventus and Bayern Munich are also tracking the midfielder's progress.

Liverpool have other options, and The Sun reports that they could be tempted by Udinese's Argentine midfielder De Paul. The 26-year-old is valued at £30 million by the Italians, with Leeds also interested.

Leeds were close to signing De Paul last summer, but Liverpool see him as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, should he leave at the end of the season.

City close to Kayky deal

Manchester City are close to signing Brazilian wonderkid Kayky from Fluminense on a five-year deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that City have managed to fend off interest from a host of Spanish clubs -- and Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk -- to land the 17-year-old, who will join the club's academy in 2022 if the paperwork and permit is completed without any hitches.

Manchester City officials believe the Fluminese starlet is one of the best U18 talents in South America, which is why they're ready to invest €10m in the youngster. That fee that could rise to €17m in add-ons in the future.

Kayky has drawn comparisons with compatriot Neymar for his style of play.

City were also rumoured to be interested in signing Kayky's teammate Metinho. Fluminese president Mario Bittencourt is under pressure to deliver a solid return on both Metinho and Kayky after receiving criticism for his handling of the transfer of another young star, Marcos Paulo, to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs face competition for Damsgaard

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, but today the Daily Star says that Spurs face competition from Southampton, West Ham United and Leeds United.

Damsgaard has been in electric form for his Serie A club, scoring two goals and adding four assists in a season that has seen the 20-year-old attract interest from all over Europe.

Damsgaard can play in the centre or on the wing and he has already earned full international caps with Denmark.

Spurs have asked to be kept informed of his developments, while Juve are also said to be tracking his progress. Now, though, a host of Premier League clubs are watching him,too.

Damsgaard signed for Sampdoria for £5.2m last summer, and the Italians are said to be willing to let him leave the club for around £15m.

- Paul Pogba's next move continues to be a source of mystery and his agent Mino Raiola has done little to refute rumours linking the Frenchman with a move to Juventus. Pogba will have one year left on his current contract at the end of this season and Italian papers are suggesting Juve are preparing a bid. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Raiola is unwilling to talk about the situation. He says: "I will do what I have to do in front of you, but in the shadows, as I have always done."

- Atletico Madrid are looking to sign Andre Silva, according to Serbian paper Republic, and Eintracht Frankfurt will use that money to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid on a permanent deal. Silva and Jovic are both in excellent form. Silva has scored 17 goals, more than Erling Haaland, and Atletico could be willing to offer as much as €30-€40m. That could be enough for Frankfurt to tempt Jovic away from Real Madrid for good.