The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG haven't given up on Messi

Lionel Messi has been at the centre of so many headlines in recent months, with Inter Miami, Manchester City and various other clubs being linked.

When rumours around Messi's future first began, Paris Saint-Germain were the club most heavily touted to bring in the Barcelona talisman.

While they may have faded slightly, L'Equipe claims that Messi eventually joining the French champions is still a possibility.

However, it is also outlined that this "remains a very complex challenge" for the Parisians.

Bayern moving for Aarons

Bayern Munich may have already secured the signing of Dayot Upamecano, but their forward planning doesn't end there.

The Daily Mail reports that the Bavarian giants are stepping up their pursuit of Norwich City's Max Aarons.

The 21-year-old is able to name Manchester United and Barcelona among his other admirers, so it is understandable that Bayern want to get a head start.

In addition, there is reference to a pre-contract agreement that will see Omar Richards move to the Allianz Arena from Reading.

Dos Santos Premier League-bound?

Burnley are hoping to sign Carlos Joaquim dos Santos from Benfica B, according to The Sun.

The stopper, who was on the bench for USMNT's 6-0 victory over El Salvador in December, is being lined up as cover for Nick Pope.

It is suggested that the 20-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, while there is confidence that a work permit can be sorted out.

Dos Santos is still yet to play for Benfica's first-team, but the man who has also represented USA's youth teams has impressed enough for the Clarets to show an interest.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are looking to Lens for their defensive reinforcements in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The Italian outlet suggests they are eyeing Facundo Medina and Loic Bade, who are 21 and 20 years old, respectively. Part of this comes with doubts arising over whether they will be able to afford Fikayo Tomori, for whom Chelsea are said to be demanding €30m in order to make his loan permanent.

- Tottenham Hotspur will let youngster Kazaiah Sterling leave in the summer, as reported by Football Insider. The 22-year-old has now had four loan spells away from Spurs and failed to make a massive impact in any of them, with the latest coming at Scottish second tier side Greenock Morton.