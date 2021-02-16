Julien Laurens evaluates PSG's chances of knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League without Neymar. (1:44)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Mbappe staying at PSG...for now

Kylian Mbappe has decided that he'll be staying at Paris Saint-Germain past the summer transfer window, reports Sport.

The 22-year-old's current deal comes to an end in 2022, and even back in April 2020, sources told ESPN that getting Mbappe committed to a longer deal was a priority.

However, the Frenchman has also made it clear that he will not be signing any extensions at the current time.

So, while PSG are safe for now, they may be at risk of having one of their main stars taken from them for free in the summer of 2022, with Real Madrid the main club to have been linked.

Could Suarez leave Atleti for free?

There is a clause in Luis Suarez's Atletico Madrid contract that would allow him to leave for free on June 30, reports Marca.

The Uruguay international joined the club from Barcelona, after being allowed to leave the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

The reports says that the 34-year-old has no interest in using that clause at the current time, as he is enjoying working with Diego Simeone.

As was reported by ESPN when he left Barcelona, Suarez was furious about the situation and he has since been on a mission to prove they were wrong to let him join a direct rival.

Alaba nearing Real Madrid move

Bild has reported that David Alaba is going to tell Bayern Munich that he will leave the club for free in the summer.

This comes after the Austria international failed to come to an agreement with the Bavarian giants about a contract renewal.

Fabrizio Romano has gone as far as to state that a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, which would see him stay there until 2025, is "almost ready."

It is not signed yet, with Chelsea and Liverpool both still working to persuade the versatile 28-year-old to join them.

Tap-ins

- Borussia Dortmund have appointed a new manager for next season and it seems they are now on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, as has been reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. The story says there have been "definitive talks" with Lazio regarding 25-year-old stopper Thomas Strakosha. The two other names mentioned are RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi, who has a release clause of €12 million, while Koen Casteels may also be of interest, but Wolfsburg do not want to see the Belgian leave.

- Douglas Costa is likely to leave Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window, writes Kicker. The 30-year-old is currently on loan from Juventus and it seems there is little chance of his stay being extended. The Brazilian's cause is not helped by the hairline fracture sustained in his right metatarsal during training.