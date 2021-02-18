Two former European powerhouses meet in the Europa League with each struggling in their domestic leagues. (0:49)

Arsenal could move on from Lacazette, keep Ceballos

Arsenal are plotting wholesale changes this summer that could see Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz leave but Dani Ceballos stay on a permanent deal, reports the Sun.

Arsenal are considering ways to further reduce their wage bill in the summer after having already saved themselves £700,000-a-week by moving on from Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in January.

However, while the exit door looms for many, Ceballos -- on loan from Real Madrid -- is one player they'd like to keep long-term.

Along with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Mat Ryan and fellow Madrid player Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are keen to sign Ceballos as Mikel Arteta sees them as a key part of the squad for the long term.

Lacazette and Luiz are among the players who could leave to help Arsenal's ailing finances. The Gunners could yet finish outside of the European places this season and if so, alongside the lack of fans inside the stadium, it could spell trouble for the north Londoners.

Madrid interested in Torres as Ramos replacement

Real Madrid are monitoring central defensive options as the uncertainty around the future of Sergio Ramos grows, and Goal believes they will target Pau Torres.

The Villarreal defender has been monitored by Los Blancos for several weeks, but Madrid may find a hefty price tag stands in their way. Villarreal have valued their prime defender at €65 million, which could be beyond Madrid's existing spending power.

Torres previously had a release clause around €50m, but that value has gone up.

Madrid are hoping the good relationship between the two clubs may soften the fee, for Villarreal's valuation would mean Torres would become their record outlay for a defender.

However, Torres' contract runs until 2024. The situation could depend on where Villarreal finish in the league this season. If they can sneak into a European place, they may be even more resolute in keeping their defensive talisman for next season.

Juve keen on bringing back Kean

Paris Saint-Germain's Moise Kean, loan from Everton, is once again one of football's hottest players but Juventus could try and bring him back to Turin, reports le10sport.

The striker has been in electric form since joining PSG on loan and, not surprisingly, the French side are keen to make the move a permanent one. There is no purchase option in the current loan deal, though, and PSG could face competition.

Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt be re-evaluating how he can best utilise the striker at Goodison Park next season, while Juventus continue to have a soft spot for their former star.

Indeed, Keane himself admitted he wouldn't rule out a return to the Bianconeri when he was quizzed after PSG's win against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Tap-ins

- Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the end of this season, despite the club not yet triggering his one-year extension clause, reports the Telegraph. Cavani signed in October until the end of the current campaign with the option of extending for a further 12 months, and he has expressed that he wishes to stay. However, he is able to negotiate with other clubs now that he's in the last four months of his contract.

- Clubs are queueing up to sign in-form defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla FC, but La Razon believes PSG are preparing to outbid the competition and spend €20m more than their competitors to ensure his signature. Kounde's value has gone up following Dayot Upamecano's move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich because he's now considered the best available defender, and PSG are hoping to flex their financial muscle in an effort to land their top defensive target.