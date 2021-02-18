Steve Nicol praises Bruno Fernandes for making "something out of nothing" to rescue a draw for Man United at West Brom. (0:48)

Nicol: Scary to think where Man Utd would be without Fernandes (0:48)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United yet to move for Coman

Sky Sports is reporting that Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman won't be joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils had been prepared to offer him a deal worth a staggering £260,000-a-week, but even though Coman believes his next big move will be over to the Premier League, it's unclear whether he'll make that jump once the current season comes to an end.

At the same time, though, no talks have taken place between Bayern and Coman over a contract extension with the reigning champions of Europe so expect more developments on this front in the coming months.

Chelsea go after Hofmann

Chelsea are interested in trying to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann, Bild reports.

With six goals and 10 assists to his name so far this season, Hofmann has been at the heart of Gladbach's push for a place in the UEFA Champions League.

However, while he may be under contract with the club until 2023, it seems as if Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for them to reunite for the first time since their days at Borussia Dortmund.

Torino push for Belotti renewal

Tuttosport is reporting that Torino are attempting to tie striker Andrea Belotti down to a new deal.

It's no secret that the 27-year-old has been at the core of great interest from a parade of top European clubs in recent years, but up to this point, he's decided to stay put.

Alas, Belotti is now in discussions with the club over the terms behind his potential new contract, with Torino likely having to adjust his annual salary to €3.5 million plus bonuses.

Tap-ins

- Wolves and West Bromwich Albion both want to try and sign Bristol City sensation Louis Britton, Football Insider reports. The teenager's contract is set to expire this summer, and yet even though Wolves' position in the table and European pedigree should give them the edge, West Brom are determined to fight this one through until the end.

- Atlanta United signed defender Ronald Hernandez on loan from Scotland's Aberdeen FC for the 2021 season. The 23-year-old Venezuelan will occupy an international roster spot, the MLS club announced Thursday.