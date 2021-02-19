Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez discuss whether David Alaba would be an upgrade on Sergio Ramos. (1:46)

The transfer window may have slammed shut, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barcelona still in Alaba mix

Barcelona are still in with a solid chance of signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, Sport reports.

It's virtually a foregone conclusion that Alaba will be leaving Munich at the end of the season on a free transfer, but his next destination is still very much up in the air with a parade of top European clubs vying to sign him.

Alas, with Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi having a close relationship with Barca presidential candidate Joan Laporta, the latter being elected could open up some doors for Ronald Koeman's side.

Bernat close to PSG extension

Paris Saint-Germain star Juan Bernat is close to agreeing to a new contract with the French champions, RMC Sport reports.

The 27-year-old will see his current spell in Ligue 1 come to an end at the end of the campaign, but the two parties have been in talks for a few months at this stage.

The reported extension would ensure, in principle, that he will remain in the capital until at least 2026.

Mkhitaryan's Roma talks stall

Calciomercato is reporting that Henrikh Mkhitaryan's contract talks with Roma have hit a stumbling block.

The former Arsenal player is said to be happy at the Italian club and would prefer to stay there, but his agent is insisting that the team listen to offers for his client.

The Armenia sensation could take up an option to extend his contract by another year, ensuring he doesn't leave on a free during the summer, but that has yet to come to fruition.

Tap-ins

- Lille look set to tussle it out with Rangers over the signing of Fashion Sakala, says The Daily Record. Sakala is currently with KV Oostende in Belgium and is clearly a wanted man, but if Rangers were hoping that this would be a one-horse race, they were sadly mistaken as Lille are ready to "ramp up" their efforts in the weeks to come.

- West Ham United have entered into the race to sign Bournemouth wonderkid Ajani Burchall, Football Insider reports. Arsenal are also in the mix to secure his signature after Burchall rejected a scholarship deal to stay with the Cherries, but now, the Hammers are ready to make their move after closely monitoring his situation.