The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Bayern coy over Sule's future

Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that Germany international Niklas Sule could stay at the Bundesliga champions, but only under certain conditions, reports Bild.

The centre-back's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022, meaning he'll be allowed to leave Bayern for free at the end of next season if a deal is not reached.

The situation mirrors that of Sule's defensive partner, David Alaba, who confirmed last week that he would be exiting the Allianz Arena after failing to agree to a new contract as well.

"If we find a solution, we are generally ready to extend the contract, but that will only be possible under certain conditions," Rummenigge said. "Talks are now being held, then we'll see what results they will lead to. We'll look at it seriously and calmly until the summer."

According to German outlet AZ, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is one of those considering a move for Sule who, at 25, could fast become one of the most in-demand centre-backs on the market.

09.58 GMT: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has played down talk of defender Ezri Konsa leaving Villa Park for either Liverpool or Tottenham.

Last week, 23-year-old Konsa was linked with interest from the Premier League champions and Spurs, but Smith says those reports won't unsettle the former England U21 international.

"He certainly won't get distracted," Smith said. "I'm not sure Ezri reads any newspapers but he's probably seen it online I would have thought, somewhere.

"But, I'll certainly give him a little bit of a ribbing about it and I'm sure the lads have already!"

Konsa has made 21 Premier League appearances for eighth-placed Villa this season, scoring two goals. The team's goal difference of +11 is the best in the league outside of the top six.

09.00 GMT: Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. says he will turn down any offers regarding a loan move away from the Bernabeu.

The Brazil international has started in 15 of his 29 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring three goals and set up three more.

Asked if he would consider a loan spell away from Madrid in search of regular playing time, he told TNT Sports. "No. I'm always focused on wanting to be at Real Madrid, being with the best players, learning alongside the best players.

"I'm 20 years old and it seems as though I've played for many years but I'm only at the beginning of my career. I'm learning a lot from the players that are here, those that play in my position. I want to stay at Real Madrid forever."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Man City won't listen to De Bruyne offers

Manchester City will not be listening to any offers for their talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist has stated that City see the 29-year-old as "100% untouchable" in the upcoming window.

This comes with the club feeling confident that they can come to an agreement for the Belgian to extend his current contract, which comes to an end in 2023.

The midfielder made his first start since returning from injury during City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Neuhaus 'relaxed about the future'

Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus has enjoyed an impressive season, which has seen him catch the eye of supporters and clubs alike, as ESPN wrote earlier this month.

Bayern Munich and a plethora of big names have been linked with the 23-year-old midfielder.

However, as the Germany international told Kicker, he is not thinking too much about transfers just yet.

He told the German outlet: "It's really not a big issue for me now. I play for Borussia, I have a contract and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can't say what will happen in the summer at the moment.

"I'm also very relaxed about the future. Borussia is a club where I was able to develop excellently and where everything is there. I know what I have about Borussia."

Tap-ins

- Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl admitted to Sky Sports Deutschland that he has spoken with prospective managers. This follows the news that Marco Rose will be moving to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

- Former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has agreed to sign for Championship outfit Huddersfield Town, as has been reported by Football Insider. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent, having left Toulouse upon the culmination of his contract last summer.

- Jorge Sampaoli is set to sign a contract to become manager of Marseille, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. This comes after Andre Villas-Boas resigned due to disagreements around transfer policy, which he openly criticised in a press conference. Romano added that former Juventus and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was also approached regarding the role, but turned it down.