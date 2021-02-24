The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Everton join Bayern, Man Utd in Aarons interest

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is a wanted man this summer, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that Everton have joined a race already involving Bayern Munich and Manchester United for the defender's signature.

Carlo Ancelotti is in the market for a new right-back, says Romano, and Aarons continues to impress the Italian. Current Everton right-back Seamus Coleman is now 30 and has spent several weeks on the sidelines, which is why a right-sided full-back is top of Ancelotti's wish list.

However, the Toffees boss might have his work cut out, with Bayern Munich already said to be in contact with Norwich officials.

Aarons is considered one of the top stars in the Championship and Norwich will be hoping they can keep their star man if they can secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old's contract runs out in 2024, though, which could mean whoever wants him will need to spend big to get him away from Carrow Road.

Silva a chance to join United

Manchester United could see Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva come available to them in the summer if Edinson Cavani leaves the club.

That's according to the Sun, which believes that Frankfurt's pursuit of Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic could see Silva move on in an effort to raise the necessary funds.

Agent Jorge Mendes is behind the deal and he's hoping Silva's form, in which he's scored 18 goals in 20 appearances and who is second only to Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga, will appeal to United.

Silva has been linked with a move to England before, in 2017, when he left FC Porto to sign for AC Milan for £32 million.

Silva could return a transfer fee of £30m in today's climate, which would go some way to Frankfurt securing Jovic, who left Frankfurt for Madrid for £51m in 2019. Yet Silva's movements appear to depend on whether or not United extend Cavani's stay for another year at Old Trafford.

Chelsea working behind scenes to land Haaland

Agent Mino Raiola has been busy explaining which clubs he feels could afford striker Erling Haaland, but Eurosport believes Chelsea are working behind the scenes to steal a march on their rivals and land football's most-wanted attacker.

The outlet says that Chelsea have been liaising with figures close to Haaland to prove that Chelsea is a project worth joining when he feels ready to depart Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues hierarchy also feel the appointment of Thomas Tuchel could aid their cause, and they're hoping to make a move at a time when many of their opponents are facing financial uncertainty.

Chelsea will face fierce competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs, but they are keen to land a big-name striker this summer.

Dortmund could be forced to let Haaland leave a year before a clause is triggered in his contract, if they finish outside of the European spots.

Tap-ins

- West Ham United will likely try and sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal from Manchester United, such has been his impact at the London stadium, but Eurosport believes Leicester City are also monitoring the situation. Lingard has scored three goals in four matches for the Hammers and so could be on the radar of several clubs, not least Manchester United who may want to bring Lingard back to Old Trafford to replace Juan Mata.

- Robert Lewandowski continues to score goals at alarming regularity in Germany, but when it comes to his next move he isn't ruling out a switch to MLS, according to an interview with CBS Sports. The Polish international admitted that he has seen several compatriots make the move to America from Europe, and that the standard of the game is increasing every year. However, for now, he admits he's focused on Bayern.