Transfer Talk: Leeds' Raphinha on wishlist of Manchester United, Liverpool

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Leeds' Raphina on Liverpool, Man Utd list

There could be a tug of war between Liverpool and Manchester United this summer for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Longari believes that there are a long list of clubs keen to secure Raphinha's signature, but that fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and United lead the way.

Manchester United, Liverpool and other clubs are interested in signing Leeds United winger #Raphinha this summer, it will be well contested in the summer. #LUFC want to keep him. #MUFC #LFC — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) February 24, 2021

United may feel they have the upper hand because of Bruno Fernandes, who played with Raphinha at Sporting CP. They'll hope Fernandes can help lure his former teammate to Old Trafford.

Liverpool have made their interest clear but may not have the budget to make a bid given their tight purse strings. Leeds, who don't want to let go of a player they only signed last summer, will no doubt ask for much more than the £17 million they spent to obtain his services.

It is also unclear where Raphinha would fit into Liverpool's system. He can play either flank but he mainly operates on the right, where Mohamed Salah has thrived for Jurgen Klopp.

Raphinha could be on the move to either Liverpool or Manchester United. PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP

Spurs eye Pope if Lloris bolts for PSG

There has been plenty of talk of Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris, and now the Daily Mail suggests Spurs are planning a move for Burnley's Nick Pope as a replacement.

Pope, 28, is expected to be Jose Mourinho's top target should Lloris leave north London this summer.

Lloris, Tottenham's club captain, is available to leave on a free transfer in 2022, which is why the club might consider letting him go at the end of this season instead. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is also keen to be reunited with his former keeper.

Pope would cost in the region of £30m. Since joining the Clarets from Charlton in 2016, he has become one of most consistent performers in the Premier League.

River Plate's Santos wanted by MLS sides

River Plate striker Santos Borre is be wanted by three Major League Soccer clubs, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports.

Borre has become a key player for Marcelo Gallardo but with his contract ending in June, clubs are beginning to circle for his services. Along with Minnesota United FC and Toronto FC, either one of New York City FC or New York Red Bulls are also said to be in the mix.

Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras are also interested on tempting Borre away from the Estadio Monumental.

River Plate would could use money raised from the deals of outgoing players Santiago Sosa and Ignacio Fernandez in order to fund an extension for Borre, but it is believed the MLS clubs are able to offer more favourable contracts.

Tap-ins

- AS Roma are considering making Borja Mayoral's loan from Real Madrid permanent, according to Calciomercato. The Spanish forward joined Roma on a two-year deal for €2m but he can be moved outright this summer for €15m. If Roma decide to wait until next season, the price raises to €20m.

- Napoli and AS Monaco are believed to be interested in signing Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, reports Calciomercato. The 24-year-old Portuguese winger is contracted to the Spanish club until 2023, but that hasn't deterred his would-be suitors. The news follows rumours earlier in the week that West Ham United were also looking into signing Guedes, with David Moyes keen to deliver a marquee signing for next season. Meanwhile, Monaco are also interested in Valencia's Kang-In Lee, according to Le1Sport. They're not alone in their admiration, with Lyon, Stade Rennes and Nice also monitoring his progress.

- Is Luciano Acosta on his way back to MLS? According to the Washington Post's Stephen Goff, the ex-DC United winger is nearing a move to FC Cincinnati. The Argentine has played at Liga MX side Atlas since last year, but due to D.C. still having Acosta's MLS rights, all three teams would need to work out the details.