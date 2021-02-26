Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens list the clubs that have the money to sign Erling Haaland if he leaves Dortmund. (1:01)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

BVB eye Isak return if Haaland leaves

Borussia Dortmund could consider bring back Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, with Sky Sports Germany reporting there is a buyback clause in the Swedish player's deal.

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc touched upon Isak ahead of Saturday's match vs. Arminia Bielefeld, saying Dortmund are monitoring the player's situation. Isak played for German outfit from 2017- 2019 before moving on to La Real.

"We think that he has taken the right step for himself too, to Real Sociedad. Initially he caused a sensation as a substitute, then he often scored goals there as a joker. I think he's been a regular there since this season and has scored a lot of goals in the last few weeks. We're following," Zorc said.

While he didn't reveal if there is a buyback clause, the discussion of Isak's return could be connected with the repeated rumours of Erling Haaland's departure.

"It's clear that Erling Haaland can't and won't pick just any club after Dortmund," Zorc said. "I can't even pick out 10 possible clubs [who can afford the striker]. We're happy to have Erling here with us and that he has scored in the last few games, proving his value for us.

"I can only say that we'll continue to plan with him, and I don't think that he's uncomfortable at Dortmund."

Rennes trying keep Camavinga

Stade Rennes are doing everything in their power to persuade Eduardo Camavinga to renew his contract, with the club's sporting director saying they're working toward a "solution" with the midfielder.

The Frenchman's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022, and he will leave for free if an extension is not agreed before that point.

He may be 18 years old, but Camavinga has already made his debut for the France national team and has a host of admirers across Europe, including Real Madrid.

"We will see what will happen by the end of the season. We are continuing discussions with his agents to find a solution, before discussing the possibility of seeing him leave for free in 2022. I think he is very respectful of the club that formed him. I think that we will not come to this situation there," club sporting director Florian Maurice said, as quoted by French outlet Sport.

European giants look at Toronto youngster

European powers, including Manchester United, have been looking at Toronto FC starlet Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, reports Goal.

The 16-year-old winger made his debut for the Major League Soccer side towards the end of last season and has seemingly caught the eye.

United are not alone in their interest in the Canadian, as Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Porto are all keen on him.

Having surpassed Alphonso Davies as the youngest player on the Canada national team, it looks as though he could be following the Bayern Munich star to one of Europe's elite clubs.

Tap-ins

- Miralem Pjanic has failed to impress at Barcelona and it seems Ronald Koeman may be moving on from the Bosnian playmarker, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The 30-year-old has had his chances, taking part in 27 games this term, but Riqui Puig and Ilaix Moriba are now ahead of him in the pecking order.

- Former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran has left Brazilian side Sao Paulo, according to ESPN Brasil. The Spaniard played two seasons at Sao Paulo but his contract has expired and is free to leave.