David Alaba's impacted the game in more ways than one for Bayern Munich this season.

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Trio of clubs not giving up on Alaba

While Real Madrid are still the favourites to sign David Alaba, there is a trio of clubs refusing to give up on the Austrian, reports Fabrizio Romano for Benchwarmers.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all still pursuing the versatile defender, who is seen as a "luxury" free agent.

This comes after Alaba confirmed in February that he will leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season. The defender has won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues during his time at the German champions.

Even with the competition, Real Madrid will be confident of completing a move, as they have reportedly had a verbal agreement with the 28-year-old for months.

Bayern Munich star David Alaba will be available as a free agent at the end of the season. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Barcelona may target Arteta

Catalan radio station RAC1 has suggested that Mikel Arteta is one of Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta's targets if Ronald Koeman doesn't stay past this season.

The Dutchman has not always been the most popular figure this term, with the team trailing Atletico Madrid, who have played one less game, by five points.

There is always the chance that his tenure may end in the summer and Arsenal boss Arteta, who came through La Masia as a player, is seen as a possible replacement.

The 38-year-old, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City before moving to the Emirates, has Arsenal 10th in the Premier League table.

Man United and Leeds want Nkoulou

Manchester United and Leeds United are both considering moves for Torino centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou, reports Tuttosport.

The 30-year-old has previously worked with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa when the Argentine was in charge of Marseille.

However, the Red Devils may have the edge, seeing as they will likely be able to offer the Cameroon international Champions League football.

The two clubs' interest is helped by the fact Nkoulou's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021, meaning he'll be allowed to leave Torino for free.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle United outcast Kyle Scott has travelled to the United States of America ahead of a trial with FC Cincinnati, reports the Shield Gazette. The former USYNT midfielder joined the Magpies in 2019 but is yet to make his senior debut for the club and has been told his contract won't be renewed.

- Atletico Madrid are still tracking Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish giants attempted to sign the 23-year-old last season, but were unable to strike a deal. Atleti will have competition if they move for the Brazilian though, as it has previously been suggested that Internazionale and AC Milan are showing an interest in the man who would cost €30 million.

- Saint-Etienne may be forced to sell yet another promising player due to their financial issues, having already let William Saliba and Wesley Fofana leave for Arsenal and Leicester City respectively, says Foot Mercato. This time around, they may be selling 17-year-old centre-midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath. The young Frenchman has made 22 Ligue 1 appearances this term, and may be worth between €15m and €25m, with Chelsea, RB Leipzig and AC Milan said to be among the interested parties.