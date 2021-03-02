Alejandro Moreno urges USMNT star Christian Pulisic to bide his time as Thomas Tuchel gets settled at Chelsea. (1:35)

Patience is key for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea right now (1:35)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea monitoring Donnarumma situation

Chelsea have joined the list of clubs keeping an eye on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Eurosport.

Donnarumma is yet to agree to a new contract with the Rossoneri and Chelsea, along with Paris Saint-Germain, are keeping tabs on the ongoing discussions between Donnarumma's representatives and Milan officials.

Donnarumma is widely expected to stay at the San Siro, but Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola believes the 22-year-old can earn more elsewhere.

As yet, there has been no breakthrough over a new deal, and Chelsea are contemplating a move for another goalkeeper, although it remains to be seen who would take the No. 1 shirt between Donnarumma and Edouard Mendy, with Kepa Arrizabalaga expected to leave the club.

Could Gianluigi Donnarumma leave AC Milan for Chelsea? Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

It's been reported that Donnarumma is seeking around £9.1 million a year in his next contract, which is too much for Milan.

PSG move in on Madrid target Alaba

David Alaba is a wanted man, and now Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign the Austrian, according to AS.

While Sky Sports had already reported that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had made contact with Alaba to express the club's interest, AS now suggest that PSG have made further contact with the 28-year-old about the prospect of a summer deal.

Alaba's contract at Bayern Munich ends on June 30 and he has already announced he won't be renewing it. He's already talked to Real Madrid, who are said to have offered him €11m a season.

Manchester City are also keen and they've reportedly offered Alaba €15m a season, but it is said that Real Madrid is the club he is most interested in.

PSG will hope a healthy salary, and the chance to play alongside players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, will help persuade him to move to the French capital.

Liverpool cast their eyes on Kamara

Liverpool are monitoring Marseille's versatile defender/midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to Calciomercato.

Kamara appears settled at Marseille, who'll soon be managed by Jorge Sampaoli, but such is his talent that he is widely expected to leave the club at some point, and this summer is a crucial one for him and OM.

Kamara is a fan favourite at the Stade Velodrome but his contract runs out in 2022, which means Sampoali will need to make a decision on his future pretty quickly. If they don't extend his deal, they risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool had previously expressed an interest in Duje Caleta-Car, but 21-year-old Kamara could represent better financial sense, if he doesn't extend his stay in Ligue 1.

Tap-ins

- Borussia Dortmund are increasingly resigning themselves to losing striker Erling Haaland this summer, and so they're looking to Sevilla FC's Youssef En-Nesyri as a potential player to fill his shoes, says Eurosport. En-Nesyri has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season and Dortmund are said to be looking into his contract situation. Sevilla are rumoured to be about to offer him improved terms to fend off any interest.

- Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring former winger Jonas Hofmann to Chelsea from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. Hofmann played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, and although he is contracted at Gladbach until 2023, he is valued at £14m. He's scored six goals and contributed 10 assists this season.