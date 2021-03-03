Could Gianluigi Donnarumma leave AC Milan for nothing this summer? Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea, PSG monitoring Donnarumma situation at Milan

Chelsea have joined the list of clubs keeping an eye on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Eurosport.

Donnarumma is yet to agree to a new contract with the Rossoneri, despite his current deal ending in the summer, and Chelsea, along with Paris Saint-Germain, are keeping tabs on the ongoing discussions between Donnarumma's representatives and Milan officials.

He is widely expected to stay at San Siro, but Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola believes the 22-year-old can earn more elsewhere. It's been reported that Donnarumma is seeking around €10.5 million a year in his next contract, which is too much for Milan.

As yet, there has been no breakthrough over a new deal, and Chelsea are contemplating a move, although it remains to be seen who would take the No. 1 shirt between Donnarumma and new signing Edouard Mendy, with Kepa Arrizabalaga expected to leave the club.

Sources told ESPN that PSG sporting director Leonardo is targeting out of contract players for next season and Donnarumma could replace Keylor Navas as first choice.

09.44 GMT: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has yet to announce his next move, but his agent Pini Zahavi says everyone is interested.

"All European top clubs are chasing David," Zahavi told Sport Bild. "But he's the one who has to make the final decision."

According to the outlet, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are among those chasing the 28-year-old, with Chelsea currently not part of the group.

However, the Austria international has yet to reach a breakthrough in negotiations with any club as only PSG are willing to meet his wage demands. Still, Alaba has not given up hope that he can make a dream move to Spain, which could also hinge on the outcome of Sunday's presidential election at crisis-club Barcelona.

09.23 GMT: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has "some big clubs" interested in him but wants to realise his ambitions of playing Champions League football at Elland Road, according to his agent.

Meslier, who turned 21 on Tuesday, has kept eight clean sheets in his 25 Premier League appearances since Marcelo Bielsa's side won promotion last season, putting the Frenchman on the radar of some of Europe's top teams.

"For sure there are some big clubs that are interested and following Illan, but right now he is in Leeds," Xavier Fleury told the LUFCFANZONE podcast. "He is starting, and that is the bottom line - the most we can ask for. He loves the club, and he has settled in really well.

"I think if Leeds keep the sporting director, the coach, and the players keep improving year after year like they are doing, I think the president [Andrea Radrizzani] could be right and Leeds could be in the Champions League quickly.

"If Leeds are in the Champions League, I think it would be more beautiful for Illan to challenge for trophies at a club like Leeds as opposed to winning leagues at clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, or Bayern.

"Football is all about emotion; you can say okay I'll play for Real Madrid, Bayern, or Juventus, but it's about achieving something that is not expected, and to do that at Leeds with Bielsa would be amazing, and there is no way to think about leaving."

08.46 GMT: Lionel Messi will not announce his future until the end of the season regardless of who wins Barcelona's presidential elections on Sunday, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Messi has yet to sign a contract extension with Barca and his current deal expires this summer. The 33-year-old is a target of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina international has not spoken about his future since he requested to leave his all-time club last summer before having to make a U-turn when Barca demanded the €700m in his release clause.

Former Barca president and current candidate Joan Laporta believes there are more options of Messi remaining at the club beyond this summer if he, and not rival candidates Victor Font and Toni Freixa, is elected president.

"I have a great relationship with Leo [Messi] and he will consider whatever proposal I make," Laporta said. "If I don't win, I am sure that Leo will not stay at Barcelona."

08.00 GMT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United supporters they should not expect a lavish spending spree in the summer to help bridge the gap with Manchester City.

City look set to land a third title in four years after opening up a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table. United have been their nearest challengers for much of the season and even though they are paying catch up, Solskjaer insists the club will have to be cautious with their spending in the next transfer window because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's definitely affecting everyone in football the pandemic," Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday. "Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well.

"We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch. There are improvements on the training ground, stadium -- we have to look at the whole picture. Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It's just the real world now. It has changed.

"I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes."

Sources have told ESPN that Solskjaer will have money to spend in the summer. But the club's latest financial figures, due to be released on Thursday, are set to show a significant impact caused by the pandemic and Solskjaer says the restraints on spending may lead to more young players being promoted from the academy.

"You can look at it in different ways," he said. "We have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities for. All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it's no different for other clubs than for us."

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

PSG move in on Madrid target Alaba

David Alaba is a wanted man and now Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign the Austria international, according to AS.

While Sky Sports had already reported that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had made contact with Alaba to express the club's interest, AS now suggest that PSG have made further contact with the 28-year-old about the prospect of a summer deal.

Alaba's contract at Bayern Munich ends on June 30 and he has already announced he won't be renewing it. He's already talked to Real Madrid, who are said to have offered him €11m a season in wages.

Manchester City are also keen and they've reportedly offered Alaba €15m a season, but it is reported that Real Madrid is the club he is most interested in joining. However, PSG will hope a healthy salary and the chance to play alongside players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, will help persuade him to move to the French capital.

Liverpool cast their eyes on Kamara

Liverpool are monitoring Marseille's versatile defender/midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to Calciomercato.

Kamara appears settled at Marseille -- who'll soon be managed by Jorge Sampaoli after they sacked Andre Villas-Boas -- but such is his talent that he is widely expected to leave for a top club at some point, and this summer is a crucial one.

Kamara is a fan favourite at the Stade Velodrome but his contract runs out in 2022, which means Sampoali will need to make a decision on the 21-year-old's future pretty quickly. If they don't extend his deal, they risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool had expressed an interest in Marseille teammate Duje Caleta-Car in January, but Kamara could represent better financial sense if he doesn't extend his stay in Ligue 1.

Tap-ins

- Borussia Dortmund are increasingly resigning themselves to losing striker Erling Haaland this summer, so they're looking to Sevilla FC's Youssef En-Nesyri as a potential player to fill his shoes, says Eurosport. En-Nesyri has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season and Dortmund are reported to be looking into his contract situation. However, Sevilla are rumoured to be about to offer him improved terms to fend off any interest.

- Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring winger Jonas Hofmann to Chelsea from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. Hofmann played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, and although he is contracted at Gladbach until 2023, he is valued at €15m. He's scored six goals and contributed 10 assists this season.