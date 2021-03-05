Transfer Talk: Liverpool want Napoli's Koulibaly to form elite centre-back combo

Mark Ogden believes with the list of injuries Liverpool have, Jurgen Klopp can't make changes needed to improve their form. (0:45)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool interested in Koulibaly

Bild football writer Christian Falk has reported that Liverpool are in fact interested in trying to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

It's no secret that the Reds have had their fair share of injury problems this season, and it's hit them particularly hard from a defensive standpoint. With Virgil van Dijk hopefully returning in the next few months, Liverpool finally want to give him the centre-back partner he's been waiting for.

Koulibaly, on the other hand, has been linked with a move away from Napoli for a few years now -- and it finally seems to be close to becoming a reality as the Serie A side admitted on Friday that they accepted they'll need to lower their expected fee for the Senegal international.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Tottenham look to Torino's Lukic

Tottenham are weighing the chance to secure the signing of Torino's Sasa Lukic, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Spurs are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Jose Mourinho attempting to make wholesale changes in the name of winning some silverware in North London. RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer was initially pinpointed as their primary target, but now their attention has shifted towards Lukic.

However, the expectation is that there's going to be a whole lot of competition for his signature once the summer rolls around.

Wolves willing to listen to Traore offers

The Daily Mail is reporting that Wolverhampton Wanderers are willing to listen to offers for Adama Traore this summer.

The former Barcelona man hasn't quite had the same impact this season as he did last season, but many Wolves fans still consider him to be an integral member of the first-team squad and his physical dominance of defenders cannot be denied.

Alas, after considering accepting a deal for around £70 million last year from suitors Manchester City and Barca, it seems as if they'll have to settle for something much lower this time around, according to the report.

Tap-ins

- Napoli are leading the race to sign Mattia Zaccagni, Calciomercato reports. The Hellas Verona midfielder is a wanted man and is expected to depart the club in the upcoming window. Unfortunately for Napoli, they don't have the move nailed down yet and with AC Milan potentially making a move of their own if Hakan Calhanoglu doesn't re-sign, it's game on.

- Werder Bremen are contemplating a move to try and sign Abdou Harroui, Bild reports. The Sparta Rotterdam midfielder, 23, has been at the heart of his team's impressive successes so far this season and Bremen believe that he would strengthen their side in the middle of the park.