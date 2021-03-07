The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Pochettino plots De Gea move in the summer

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a spectacular raid for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, reports the Sun.

The PSG boss is looking for a new goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas this summer, and though Pochettino has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, it appears as though De Gea is also at the top of his list.

De Gea, 30, has two years left on his United contract. As one of the greatest keepers of the Premier League era, De Gea has previously been untouchable in the transfer market, but now that United have Dean Henderson as a credible alternative for the No. 1 jersey, the Spain international could be available for the first time since he joined United in 2011.

PSG are certainly one of the few clubs who could afford the keeper's £375k-a-week wages, and they could also afford to offer United a fee on top, too.

It has already been suggested that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be prepared to let one of two goalkeepers go at the end of the season, and now it appears that it might be De Gea, and not Henderson, heading for the exit door.

With Dean Henderson pushing hard for the No. 1 spot, PSG are hoping to lure Man Utd incumbent David Dea Gea to Paris. ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Klopp, Mourinho both tracking Konsa

Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, while Danny Ings is talking up his chances of an Anfield return, according to the Mirror.

Konsa's impressive form has forced Villa chiefs into contemplating offering him new and improved contract terms. The 23-year-old still has two years left to run on his existing deal, but Spurs and Liverpool lead a number of Premier League clubs impressed by his form.

And Villa boss Dean Smith is so determined to keep Konsa that he's believed to be already discussing improved terms to match his status as a first-team starter in the squad. The former Brentford defender will be offered similar wages to some of the other top earners at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Southampton striker Ings has hinted that he would like to play Champions League football again, and he has stalled signing a new contract at the St Mary's stadium.

Ings left Liverpool to join Southampton in 2019 but appears keen to have another bite at top-level club football.

Manchester City want Rabiot

Tuttosport is reporting that Manchester City are interested in trying to sign Juventus' Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is a target for both Manchester clubs this summer according to the player's agent Vincenzo Morabito, though he also admits that Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has already said "no" to Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

Rabiot got off to a slow start to life in Serie A, but is now one of Juve coach Andrea Pirlo's first names on the team sheet.

And it's for that reason that a move for the Frenchman could prove tricky. City are in the market for a deep-lying midfielder, and so if they're unsuccessful in landing 25-year-old Rabiot, they could turn their attentions to Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli.

City are also believed to be eyeing up Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria as a second alternative.

Tap-ins

- West Ham United, RB Leipzig and AS Roma are monitoring Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, according to the Daily Mail. Hammers boss David Moyes is in the market for a versatile striker and the 23-year-old, who could be available for as little as £15 million, could fit the bill.

- Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is a free agent this summer and there are seven clubs interested in his services, according to the Mirror. Burnley and Crystal Palace appear to be front runners, with the Eagles in particular identifying the 27-year-old as a key part of a major overhaul to the squad at Selhurst Park at the end of the season.