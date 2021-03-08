Jurgen Klinsmann hopes Borussia Dortmund can finish in the top four so Erling Haaland isn't temped to leave the club. (1:01)

Real prioritise move for Haaland

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, as they couldn't stand to see him join anyone else, according to AS.

As reported by ESPN in recent days, Chelsea, Manchester United and plenty of European clubs are all showing an interest in signing the Norway international.

However, AS states that Real Madrid are currently the front runners, with part of this being down to their switch of focus following difficulties in bringing in Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Whoever does go on to sign Haaland will likely need to pay a fee of around €150 million for the 20-year-old if they do it this summer.

Juve not open to De Ligt offers

Juventus may allow a big name to leave during the summer transfer window due to their financial state, according to Calciomercato.

It is suggested that Paulo Dybala could be an option due to his contract ending in 2022, while Cristiano Ronaldo may even be open to leaving.

However, the report says that no offers for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt will be entertained.

With there having been previous interest from Barcelona, Juventus have told the Dutchman's agent, Mino Raiola, that the 21-year-old will not be leaving.

Barcelona unlikely to move for Traore

Barcelona's financial situation makes it unlikely that they will make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, suggests Mundo Deportivo.

It has previously been reported that the Catalan giants, as well as Manchester City, would be interested in bringing the Spaniard to their respective clubs.

However, it is now suggested that Barca's finances, as well as the presence of players such as Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincao in his position makes that very unlikely.

The 25-year-old has managed just one goal and one assist this term, which may play into this decision despite Wolves dropping their €80m demands from the summer.

Tap-ins

- Internazionale may consider a move for Argentina international Adolfo Gaich, reports Calciomercato. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Benevento from CSKA Moscow, with it being said there is an option for them to sign him permanently for €11m. It is suggested that Inter may look to bring in the attacker, seeing him as a low-cost back-up option for Romelu Lukaku.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are set to join West Ham United in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, reports the Sun. The Hammers' need for a frontman has been well documented since Sebastien Haller joined Ajax during the January transfer window. However, it is said they don't want to pay Blackburn's £25m asking price, but Albion may be willing to go close as the 24-year-old is said to fit the bill.

- Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United are all interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Dion Sanderson, reports the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old centre-back is currently on loan at Sunderland and has become very popular among those at the League One club. While Wolves rate Sanderson, they may listen to offers due to current competition at centre-back and his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2022.