Would Christian Pulisic have been better off signing for Liverpool? (1:50)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United, Liverpool, Bayern monitor Pulisic

Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all keeping an eye on Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic's situation, reports the Daily Mail.

The United States star has not played as much as he will have liked since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, and hasn't started a single Premier League game yet.

The German manager even admitted that leaving the 22-year-old out against Everton on Monday night was "unfair."

With the assumption that Pulisic may grow tired of his lack of first-team opportunities, the aforementioned trio of European giants have been put on high alert.

With Christian Pulisic's opportunities limited under Thomas Tuchel, three of Europe's biggest clubs are monitoring the U.S. international's situation. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Laporta's Barca wish list revealed

It was inevitable that news would arise regarding Joan Laporta's transfer targets after he was elected Barcelona president on Sunday.

According to Sport, he has his eyes on some usual suspects from recent months, including 20-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia of Manchester City and Lyon's 27-year-old attacker Memphis Depay, as both will be free agents in the summer if their contract situation doesn't change.

Other possible free agents being targeted are Garcia's City teammate Sergio Aguero and David Alaba, the highly sought-after 28-year-old defender of Bayern Munich.

It is also suggested that Laporta is aiming to recruit Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, utilising his positive relationship with the Norway international's agent, Mino Raiola.

Oblak a shocking Man United target

Dean Henderson impressed during Manchester United's derby win over City, but David De Gea may not be the only man he needs to regard as possible competition.

That is because Sky Sports have suggested that the Red Devils are considering a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The 28-year-old does have a £103 million release clause, which may prove to be a stumbling block for any prospective deal regarding the Slovenia international.

There are backup options, as it is also stated that United are looking at AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, who could be a free agent this summer, and 25-year-old Lille stopper Mike Maignan.

Tap-ins

- On the day news emerged of his father saying that he's unhappy at Manchester United and preparing to return to South America -- reportedly to Argentine giants Boca Juniors -- at the end of the season, 34-year-old forward Edinson Cavani posted to Instagram on Tuesday that he feels proud to wear the Red Devils shirt.

- Gianluigi Donnarumma will be a free agent in the summer if his AC Milan contract is not renewed, and Sky Sport Italia reports that the Serie A side are working on a deal to ensure that isn't the case, while the 22-year-old is open to staying put. The presence of agent Mino Raiola means this may not be as simple as expected, though, as he is contacting clubs, including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, to see if they can provide a fair offer for him to move elsewhere.

- Internazionale may be looking to offload Arturo Vidal, with Brazilian side Flamengo showing interest in signing the Chilean, reports Calciomercato. The 33-year-old midfielder has endured his struggles this term, and Christian Eriksen now has a better chance of staying after previously being close to the exit door. This could be something that works out well for Vidal, as he has shown a desire to represent Flamengo in the past.