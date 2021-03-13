The Futbol Americas crew discuss whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is more likely to move to MLS first. (1:00)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ronaldo return could have knock-on effect for Real

Following the revelation that Cristiano Ronaldo could move back to Real Madrid from Juventus, AS has suggested what this could mean for the rest of Real Madrid's transfer policy.

Ronaldo will bring the goal threat they feel has been missing since the Portuguese star's departure, meaning they are more relaxed about moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

They reportedly are willing to wait until 2022 to sign the pair, as Mbappe's contract would be completed and he could sign for free, while they would be able to trigger Haaland's €75 million release clause at that time.

This leaves Los Blancos to focus on 18-year-old Stade Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the midfield seen as another key area for strengthening.

PSG looking at Pogba

PSG are considering a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, reports Foot Mercato.

The club's sporting director, Leonardo, hinted that the Parisians needed more height in midfield -- something the 27-year-old definitely provides, standing at 6-foot-3.

The report says that there has been recent contact between Pogba and PSG, with the Frenchman open to a move.

Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye might be dealt by the French giants to make room for Pogba in a midfield that already has a lot of competition.

Bayern want Valverde

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as has been reported by Marca.

The Uruguayan was targeted by Bayern when they dealt Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool, but they were knocked back by the Spanish giants when they made an approach.

While the Bavarians have not given up on the 22-year-old, he is seen as someone Los Blancos simply can't allow to leave.

They may be tested, though, as it is suggested that Bayern aren't the only ones aiming to bring in Valverde.

Tap-ins

- Paulo Dybala leaving Juventus is a real possibility due to their financial situation, and Calciomercato is reporting that the Argentine might be used as part of a swap deal. The first player he could be traded for is PSG striker and Dybala contryman Mauro Icardi, who has been linked to Juventus plenty of times in the past. The second is Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, who has not made the same impact in Catalonia as he did while at Atletico Madrid.

- Manchester United are looking at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a potential replacement for David De Gea, according to The Daily Star. The Red Devils are willing to let the Spaniard leave, while Dean Henderson is seen as too inexperienced to be the main stopper. The 28-year-old Pope was valued at £50m last summer, but that price may be set to rise further.

-- Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in signing Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, reports The Daily Mirror. Jose Mourinho has made signing a centre-back a priority, and the Dane is among the names on their list, meaning he could follow former teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to north London. The 28-year-old will only have one year on his Southampton contract when the summer comes, meaning Spurs may be able to get him on a cut-price deal.