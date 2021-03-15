Shaka Hislop doesn't see Sergio Aguero making a big impact for Barcelona if the club were to sign the Man City striker. (1:31)

Aguero agrees Barcelona deal

Barcelona are believed to have an agreement in place that will see Sergio Aguero join the club on a free transfer, reports AS.

They report that a deal is very close, and that new Barca president Joan Laporta has sanctioned a two-year contract for the 32-year-old Argentina striker, which would last until June 2023.

Aguero's contract at Manchester City expires at the end of the current campaign, which means that clubs from outside England can negotiate with Aguero on deals that don't involve a transfer fee.

Barca have already signed Eric Garcia from City on a five-year deal, and it is believed Aguero is looking forward to a fresh challenge with his teammate at the Nou Camp.

Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona is gathering pace, with reports emerging that a deal has been agreed with the striker. Manchester City FC via Getty Images

United's insider info on target Collins

Manchester United could make a bid for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins on the recommendation of new technical director Darren Fletcher, reports the Sun.

Fletcher is known to be a big admirer of the 19-year-old from his time with the Potters. Fletcher spent two years at the Bet365 Stadium around the same time Collins was climbing the ranks in the club's youth academy.

Collins made his Stoke debut in 2019 and he has since become one of the most sought-after defenders in the Championship.

The Irishman has made 27 appearances for Michael O'Neill's team this season and now it seems he could be ready for a leap into the top flight.

United are reportedly looking for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire and though Collins might not be ready to step in straight away, he is considered the answer for the future.

Guardiola backs move for Mendes

Already linked with Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes, Manchester City are now said to be making an official approach on Pep Guardiola's request, according to AS.

The City boss is keen to get ahead in the race to sign the player described as a "wonderkid" and one of the best full-backs in Europe, with several clubs interested in the 18-year-old.

Guardiola has asked City officials to initiate negotiations for a player who has made 24 appearances this season, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Mendes has established himself as Sporting's first-choice left-back, but also has the ability to play in the centre, too.

Real Madrid have also identified the youngster as a potential replacement for Marcelo, who is out of contract in 2022.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United are targeting Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt as potential full-back options for the 2021-22 season, according to the Sun. Larouci, 20, made two appearances last season at Liverpool but has found opportunities at a premium this time around. He is available on a free transfer in the summer. Palace's Van Aanholt is a backup choice, with the Dutchman set to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

- AC Milan are considering a move for Santos starlet Kaio Jorge in 2022, when he is available on a free transfer, or before. The 19-year-old attacking player is the latest star from Brazil to wear the fabled No. 9 shirt for the national team, and with it comes comparisons with legendary players of yesteryear. And as well as Milan, Jorge is also being watched by Arsenal and Chelsea.