Transfer Talk: Arsenal want Real Madrid's Odegaard on permanent deal

TOP STORY: Arsenal push to keep Odegaard

Arsenal will push to keep Martin Odegaard at the Emirates beyond the summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Norway youngster, 22, is currently on loan from Real Madrid and has made a real impact in the last few weeks -- and that's especially true of his performance in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Between his goal in the game, as well as his impressive outing against Olympiakos in the Europa League, this has been a big week for him.

As a result of that, the Gunners will be discussing either a loan extension or a permanent move with Real towards the end of the season.

Benzema defers to Real on deal

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has made it clear he's happy to speak with the club over a possible contract renewal, says AS.

Benzema has been setting the standard for forward excellence at the club for over a decade now and even though he currently has a deal that lasts until 2022, he's willing to renegotiate with the club to avoid any lingering concerns heading into the summer and beyond.

"I go day by day," Benzema said on Monday. "I enjoy every training session, every game. I have a contract until 2022, but my door is open if the president wants to renew me. This is the best club in the world."

Rudiger set for Chelsea talks

Chelsea are set to begin talks with Antonio Rudiger over a possible contract renewal, The Mail reports.

The 28-year-old defender has been at Stamford Bridge since 2017, but as he prepares to enter the final year of his deal the hope from the Blues is that they can avoid any drama by getting him to sign straight away.

The initial idea from Chelsea, says the story, is to open discussions after the Euros, but in a proactive move Thomas Tuchel now wants to do secure a new deal before the tournament in order to put Rudiger's mind at ease.

Tap-ins

- Internazionale youngster Alessandro Bastoni is set for talks over a contract extension with the club, Calciomercato reports. The 21-year-old has recently emerged as one to watch in the midst of Inter's title surge and even though his current deal takes him through to 2023, the club wants to lock him down to fresh terms.

- O Dia is reporting that Ajax are invested in a potential move for Flamengo goalkeeper Hugo Souza. At the age of just 22, he already seems to have the confidence of a veteran keeper with Flamengo recently tying him down to a deal that lasts through 2025. However, Ajax are happy to wait for a year or two, to the point where they will send members of their backroom squad to watch him play in person in order to see how he develops.