The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Haaland deal is Abramovich's 'personal goal'

Chelsea chairman Roman Abramovich is going to make it "his personal goal" to sign Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Star.

Abramovich is even willing to set aside a long-standing feud with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola, who fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge when Romelu Lukaku went to Manchester United in 2017.

There will be plenty of competition for Haaland, as just about every major club in Europe has been linked with the Norway star. Chelsea will also face an uphill battle should they not qualify for Champions League football next season.

Haaland is said to have a release clause will make him available for £64 million in 2022. However, the Blues want to get in early and make Dortmund an offer they can't refuse this summer.

Kounde could arrive to Man Utd for less

Manchester United's interest in Sevilla FC centre-back Jules Kounde seems to have taken a turn for the better as the Sun claims the Spanish side have dropped their asking price for the transfer by £20m.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Sevilla had previously hoped to receive £70m for the Frenchman, but are now willing to settle for £50m -- while it is believed he has an £87.4m release clause.

Kounde is currently on £70,000-per-week at Sevilla, and it is said that United are willing to at least double that.

Dybala, Griezmann swap possible

It has previously been reported that Juventus could make a swap deal to offload Paulo Dybala with Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann the most likely to come to Turin.

Calciomercato reports the possible deal could be held up over wage demands, as Griezmann already gets a gross yearly salary of €24m at Camp Nou. The 29-year-old would likely need to take a pay cut if he was to join Juventus.

Another option for Juve would be Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi, who joined the French side in 2019 after a successful but often tenuous spell at Internazionale.

Tap-ins

- Alvaro Morata is likely to stay at Juventus past the current campaign, as has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. However, it is not yet decided whether that will be another loan deal or the €45m option in his current loan from Atletico Madrid will be triggered. The Spaniard has settled in Serie A, while Atleti have replaced him with Luis Suarez, so this is a move that suits all parties.

- Internazionale are looking to offload Matias Vecino, Arturo Vidal and Radja Nainggolan in the summer, reports Calciomercato. It is suggested that the Nerazzurri are hoping to make €30m in savings from letting the three midfielders depart, with all of them deemed surplus to requirements. There is no suggested destination for Vecino, but Vidal has previously been linked with Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo, while Nainggolan could return to his current loan side Cagliari.