The ESPN FC crew debate if Manchester City or Bayern Munich are better equipped to win the Champions League. (2:01)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: City and Chelsea look at Dahoud

Manchester City and Chelsea are both considering making a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, reports The Daily Mail.

The Syrian-born Germany international will have an idea of what to expect if he joins the Blues, having previously worked with Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund.

With the 25-year-old's contract coming to an end in 2022, the Bundesliga side may be more willing to negotiate in the summer to ensure they don't lose him for free.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also said to be among those taking an interest in Dahoud's situation.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Juventus eye Gosens

Juventus are eyeing a move for Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

This comes with Alex Sandro's stock falling, as Juventus are set to listen to offers for him to leave if they can get around €25 million in return.

The German's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022 and the report says that Atalanta are looking to bring in €35m to €40m for the 26-year-old, having signed him from Heracles for just €2m in 2017.

Pochettino wants Aurier reunion

Paris Saint-Germain are looking into the possibility of signing Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, reports Foot Mercato.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to be reunited with the 28-year-old, whom he managed during his own time in north London.

The two appreciate each other, says the story, and adds Spurs will be willing to accept an offer in the region of €12m.

This will also fulfil Aurier's desire to play for PSG again, after the Ivory Coast international played his football there from 2014 to 2017.

Tap-ins

- Barcelona and Real Madrid are going to battle it out for Argentine youngster Gonzalo Sosa, reports AS. The 16-year-old recently impressed in a friendly for Racing, which hasn't done his chances of a big move any harm. Los Blancos were the first to look at the attacking midfielder, but Barcelona are now looking to bring him in. Meanwhile, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye out.

- Napoli are hoping to bring Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo in on loan with an option to sign, reports Sport. However, Barcelona are only willing to let the 24-year-old leave permanently, with his value currently standing at €20m. They want somebody to sign the Spain international away from the Camp Nou and may be willing to accept a loan with an obligation to sign.

- Dortmund are keeping an eye on Liverpool attacker Divock Origi, says Football Insider. The Reds were asking for around £20m in January, but the outlet suggests an offer of £12m could be enough for BVB to sign the Belgian. The 25-year-old has scored some big goals for Liverpool in the past, but has hardly played this term and hit the back of the net just once.