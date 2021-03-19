The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye Inter defender Bastoni

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bastoni, 21, is also a player of interest for Barcelona and Bayern Munich and is rated at around €50 million by his club. Liverpool just brought in two central defenders in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies in January, but the verdict is very much out on both loan signings so far.

The Italy international has impressed this season for Serie A leaders Inter, starting 24 games, and the club are hopeful of getting him to sign a new contract.

09.29 GMT: Marcelo has become the latest to spark rumours about a possible Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Madrid left-back commented "Soon ����" on an Instagram post from 433 praising the connection between the pair, who were close friends during their time together at the Bernabeu.

Earlier this week, Zinedine Zidane replied "maybe" when asked by Sky Sport Italy if a reunion was on the cards.

Ronaldo has faced criticism after Juventus' elimination from the Champions League, and has been suggested as a goal-guaranteeing alternative for Real Madrid this summer if they're unable to land PSG's Kylian Mbappe or Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

08.43 GMT: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is closely monitoring Barcelona B youngster Nico Gonzalez for the first team, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Gonzalez, 19, has impressed in his 16 appearances for Barca's reserves this season. The Spain U19 international midfielder has shone with his technical abilities as well as his solid presence at the defensive end.

Barca want to offer Nico a new contract, with his current deal ending this summer, while Koeman is considering promoting the player to the first team this summer.

08.00 GMT: Real Madrid could re-sign Levante winger Jorge De Frutos if the club are unable to convince Lucas Vazquez to sign a new contract, COPE radio reports.

Madrid bought De Frutos to play for their B-team Castilla in 2018, and sold him to Levante last summer. However, they are entitled to 50% of any future transfer fee, and secured a right of first refusal in the event of a future move.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Levante this season, with three goals and seven assists in La Liga, and has attracted interest from the likes of Sevilla.

According to COPE, Madrid see him as an ideal successor to Vazquez, whose deal at the Bernabeu expires this summer.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Chelsea join Barca, PSG in Aguero chase

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden last week that Barcelona are interested in signing the Argentina international, and the Mail reports that they have already contacted him regarding a free transfer.

Now the Blues are seemingly making enquiries into the City star's interest in the London side. Chelsea are hopeful they can move in as the 32-year-old, whose contract at the Etihad expires in the summer, is reportedly open to staying in the Premier League.

However, there could possibly be even more competition for the striker's signature, as Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested.

Juve looking at Marseille's Milik

Arkadiusz Milik may have gone on loan from Napoli to Marseille, but Juventus are still keeping tabs on the striker, reports Calciomercato.

The Poland international's loan at Marseille is set to run until the summer of 2022, when there is an obligation for the Ligue 1 outfit to sign him for €12m.

Juventus may aim to disrupt that though, with the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both unclear.

The Italian champions aren't the only side monitoring the player, though, and they join Atletico Madrid as a possible suitor.

Fekir poised for Ligue 1 return

Stade Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice is looking to sign Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 club's midfield is set to need a rebuild, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Steven N'Zonzi expected to depart in the summer.

Maurice is hoping to use his good relationship with Fekir -- with whom he worked alongside at Lyon -- to persuade the 27-year-old to join him.

Tap-ins

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to re-signing Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty for a cut-price fee, reports Football Insider. The Irish defender has struggled since moving from Wolves to Spurs in the summer, and the London club may be willing to let him and right-back Serge Aurier leave at the end of the season.

- Mickael Cuisance has stated that he would like to stay at Marseille, where he is on loan from Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old midfielder is set to return to Bavaria in June 2021 and has a contract there that runs until 2024. Part of his decision is down to the influence of new manager Jorge Sampaoli, as he told kicker: "I have a coach here who I like and who likes to play forward."