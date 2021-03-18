Could Erling Haaland leave Dortmund for Chelsea in exchange Timo Werner? Janusz Michallik weighs up the swap. (1:04)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Chelsea join Barca, PSG in Aguero chase

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to the Daily Mail.

Barcelona have reportedly already contacted the Argentine regarding a free transfer, and now the Blues are seemingly making inquiries into the City star's interest in the London side.

Chelsea are hopeful since the 32-year-old has stated that he would be open to staying in the Premier League, whose contract at the Etihad expires at season's end.

However, there could possibly be even more competition for the striker's signature, as Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested.

Juve looking at Marseille's Milik

Arkadiusz Milik may have gone on loan from Napoli to Marseille, but Juventus are still keeping tabs on him, reports Calciomercato.

The Poland international's loan at Marseille is set to run until the summer of 2022, when there is an obligation for the Ligue 1 outfit to sign him for €12 million.

Juventus may aim to disrupt that though, with the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both unclear.

The Italian champions aren't the only side monitoring the player, joining Atletico Madrid as a possible suitor.

Fekir poised for Ligue 1 return

Stade Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice is looking out for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 club's midfield is set to need a re-build, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Steven N'Zonzi expected to depart in the summer.

Maurice is hoping to use his good relationship with Fekir -- with whom he worked alongside at Lyon -- to persuade the 27-year-old to join him.

Tap-ins

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to re-signing Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty for a cut-price fee, reports Football Insider. The Irish defender has endured some struggles since moving from Spurs to Wolves in the summer, and the London club may be willing to let him and Serge Aurier leave at the end of the season.

- Mickael Cuisance has stated that he would like to stay at Marseille, where he is on loan from Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old is set to return to Bavaria in June 2021 and has a contract there that runs until 2024. Part of his decision is down to the influence of new manager Jorge Sampaoli, as the midfielder tells Kicker: "I have a coach here who I like and who likes to play forward."