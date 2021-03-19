Transfer Talk: Real Madrid, Barcelona in pursuit of Haaland, Alaba

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Real, Barca battle for Alaba, Haaland

Real Madrid and Barcelona are battling for Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, reports AS.

The Spanish giants have both held long-term interests in the pair, and it seems they are among the frontrunners to land either or both of the Bundesliga stars.

Alaba has been a target for Los Blancos due to concerns over the futures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, while newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is now hoping to bring the Austrian defender to Camp Nou.

A whole host of clubs want Haaland, but it is said that Real Madrid are in the best position, due to their relationships with Borussia Dortmund and agent Mino Raiola's hopes to build a business path with the club.

Werner prefers Chelsea over Dortmund

Another club that's keen to sign Haaland is Chelsea, with chairman Roman Abramovich previously being reported to have made the 20-year-old his priority signing.

While Abramovich seems willing to splash the cash to bring in Haaland, but Christian Falk reports that he won't allow the club to part ways with Timo Werner to seal the deal.

Werner has had his ups-and-downs in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but the ex-RB Leipzig star has no interest in returning to Germany and playing for Dortmund.

While the 25-year-old has not had everything his own way since moving to London, it looks as though he'll fight to remain in England.

PSG seeking to sign Depay

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay in the summer, reports Le Parisien.

The Netherlands international's contract with Lyon comes to an end at the end of the season, allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

PSG are likely to have plenty of competition for the signing of the 27-year-old, with a plethora of sides having been linked in the past, including Barcelona and Juventus.

If Depay is hoping to gain further interest from PSG, he'll have the opportunity to get it on Sunday, as he comes up against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Tap-ins

- Milot Rashica is expected to leave Werder Bremen during the summer transfer window, as has been suggested by Bild. The Kosovo international was linked with Aston Villa last term, but the two clubs could not come to an agreement in time for a move to be completed. The 24-year-old has endured injury struggles this term, and with his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2022, the Bundesliga outfit are hoping he can impress to gain more interest.

- Tottenham Hotspur have made attempts to pay off Danny Rose's contract in order to make him leave, reports Football Insider. The left-back stated that his deal would have to be paid in full for that to happen, leading to negotiations falling through. His contract comes to an end in June, so it shouldn't be too long until the 30-year-old leaves Spurs.