The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

United lining up Pedro Neto move

Manchester United are lining up a £50 million move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, reports the Sun.

The Red Devils have made a right-sided winger a priority this summer and 21-year-old Neto is now perceived as a more viable option compared to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Neto has been in impressive form this season and would cost approximately half of what United have been told they would be expected to part with to have any chance of luring England international Sancho back home.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in Neto, though they appear to be prioritising Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish instead.

As well as Portugal international Neto, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also believed to be interested in Leeds United winger Raphinha and Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves.

Priced out of a move for Jadon Sancho, Manchester United have turned their attention to Wolves flyer Pedro Neto. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

North London derby for Vazquez

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has turned down the offer of a new contract, and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been approached to see if they have any interest, reports the Mirror.

The 29-year-old rejected a three-year deal on offer at the Bernabeu, believed to feature a 10 percent reduction in wages, which means he's now on the lookout for a fresh challenge.

Vasquez has instructed his representatives to find a new club in the Premier League and, having worked under Spurs boss and former Madrid supremo Jose Mourinho, Tottenham is the most obvious place to start.

Arsenal have also been approached, with Vasquez keen to move to London. The only issue is that the winger is said to want a four-year contract with a Champions League club, and neither Spurs or Arsenal are in a position to offer him that at the moment.

Vasquez can play on the right side of midfield and at right-back.

Inter join race for Aguero

Internazionale have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the hunt for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, reports the Sun.

The Argentina star, City's top goalscorer of all time, is out of contract in the summer and is yet to reach a new deal.

The 32-year-old is not adverse to staying in England, but he would appear to have his pick of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Inter are also said to be monitoring Edinson Cavani's situation at Manchester United. Cavani, 34, has the option of a one-month extension at Old Trafford, but is also rumoured to be talking to Boca Juniors.

Tap-ins

- Real Madrid have offered David Alaba £165k a week and a huge £17m bonus in an effort to lure the Bayern Munich man to the Bernabeu. That is according to ABC Deportes, who believe Alaba has verbally agreed to join Madrid after more than a decade at the German champions. He won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues during his time in Germany, and now it appears as though the soon-to-be free agent will join 13-time European champions Madrid.

- Where next for Erling Haaland? That's the multi-million dollar question, and Marca says Haaland would prefer to join Real Madrid. The Spanish giants believe that the Norway superstar wants to move to the Bernabeu and that his agent, Mino Raiola, will help facilitate the transfer.