The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Kane open to exit but Spurs stand firm

The Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed that striker Harry Kane is keen to leave Tottenham Hotspur in search of trophies.

Kane, 27, has a contract that runs until 2024, so Spurs are in a strong negotiating position, but the England captain has not won a major trophy at the club -- with sixth-placed Spurs sitting 23 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League and facing them in the Carabao Cup final (live on ESPN+, April 25 @ 11 a.m. ET). City and Real Madrid have been linked with Kane in the past but a deal would cost a lot to put together.

"I speak to a lot of people in football and the consensus is Harry Kane would like to leave Tottenham, but he cannot say that publicly," Ornstein told Sky Sports. "He's the captain of Spurs and is very committed when he plays for the club, but he wants to go and win trophies.

"He's said that publicly and made it incredibly clear that he wants to be winning multiple trophies, the biggest in football. It doesn't look like he'll be able to do that at Tottenham, so I think he would be open to a transfer.

"However, that is incredibly unlikely because [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy would want an astonishingly high figure for Kane, well in excess of £120 million according to reports. Levy wouldn't want to sell to a rival and things will come to a crunch at some point because if Kane wants to go, he will have to express that. Do I see Kane leaving Spurs this summer? There may be a will from his side, and a will from interested clubs, but I don't think it will happen."

LIVE BLOG

09.07 GMT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is no hurry to sign his contract extension with AC Milan.

The Sweden international becomes a free agent this summer but says his rapport with the Italian club is excellent.

Ibrahimovic, 39, who scored his 15th league goal in Sunday's 3-2 win at Fiorentina, to help the Rossoneri remain in the race for the Serie A title, said after the game on Sky Italia: "The more time that passes, the younger I feel.

Ibrahimovic then joked: "[AC Milan director Paolo] Maldini is putting pressure on me as he wants me to be worthy of this new contract. It's a joke, everything is under control. We speak a lot; we have a great rapport. We will see what happens, but we are not going to rush it."

Ibrahimovic's great form was rewarded as he was named in Sweden's squad for the first time in five years.

"My desire was to continue to play and be happy, the rest is a bonus, "Ibrahimovic said. "The national team is and it's an honour to be back after five years. [Sweden coach] Andersson came twice to my house to get me, one of those at home and the other at Milanello. We spoke and we were direct. Then the call came up."

08.30 GMT: Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he turned down an approach from Real Madrid while still in charge at the Italian club.

Allegri won five Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals with Juve. That led to Madrid identifying him as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane, who sensationally ended his first stint in charge at the Bernabeu just days after winning a third consecutive Champions League in 2018.

"When Real Madrid called me three years ago, I had promised to Juventus that I would remain," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. That's the only one I turned down."

Allegri was fired by Juve a year later, and he has not worked since. When asked if he would return to coach the club again, he said: "It's impossible to tell, besides, Andrea Pirlo is there now and in my view he's doing well.

"I don't know what Juve are missing. They are in the Coppa Italia Final, won the Supercoppa, are fighting for the top four. The Champions League is a bit of a lottery, it can turn on a sixpence."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Barcelona looking into Haaland options

The race has already begun to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and it seems as though Barcelona are set to go all out to bring in the Norwegian.

According to Sport, club president Joan Laporta is even willing to negotiate the sale of Barca Corporate -- which controls several business assets of the club -- allowing for a possible influx of over €200m.

In addition to that, the club are willing to let two strikers leave, though the two potential departures are not named.

Like many of the top clubs around Europe, Barcelona see the 20-year-old Haaland as the boost in quality they need, so will do all they can to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea to sign him.

De Sciglio could help with Aouar deal

Juventus may be set to use Mattia De Sciglio to help them sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Tuttosport.

The 28-year-old full-back is on loan at Lyon and is keen to stay past the current campaign, having made 21 Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

Juventus will reportedly aim to use De Sciglio as a way of bringing the price down for signing Aouar, with Lyon asking for €40m.

The Italian giants are being careful financially due to the impact of coronavirus, so are keen to save wherever they can. This seems like a deal that could work well for everybody.

PSG keen to keep Zahui amid interest

Paris Saint-Germain have already seen young defender Soumaila Coulibaly sign with Borussia Dortmund, and L'Equipe report the French champions now doing their best to keep 18-year-old Nesta Zahui from leaving for another club.

The attacker's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021, so action is being taken immediately.

There are a number of clubs keeping a close eye on the situation, with Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Hoffenheim and Schalke 04 all showing an interest.

Tap-Ins

- Newcastle United are looking at Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, according to the Sun. Newcastle scout Mick Tait has watched the 19-year-old, who broke into the League One side's first team this term. Manchester United have also monitored the prospect, though it seems to be the Magpies who are most serious at this stage.

- Independiente defender Alan Franco's deal to Atlanta United FC could be back on track, according to AS. The Argentine was set to join the Major League Soccer side but a late swoop from Brazilian club Sao Paulo seemingly sidetracked the bid. Now, Atlanta have gained the advantage again with a price of roughly $2.8m for 50% of the player's value.