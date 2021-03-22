Transfer Talk: Barcelona finding ways to raise funds to sign Haaland

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Barcelona to go all out for Haaland

The race has already begun to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and it seems as though Barcelona are set to go all out to bring in the Norwegian.

According to Sport, club president Joan Laporta is even willing to negotiate the sale of Barca Corporate -- which controls several business assets of the club -- allowing for a possible influx of over €200 million.

In addition to that, the club are willing to let two strikers leave, though the two potential departures are not named.

Like many of the top clubs around Europe, Barcelona see the 20-year-old as the boost in quality they need, so will do all they can to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea to sign him.

De Sciglio could help with Aouar deal

Juventus may be set to use Mattia De Sciglio to help them sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Tuttosport.

The 28-year-old full-back is on loan at Lyon, and is keen to stay past the current campaign, having made 21 Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

Juventus will aim to use De Sciglio as a way of bringing the price down for signing Aouar, with Lyon asking for €40m.

The Italian giants are being careful financially due to the impact of coronavirus, so are keen to save wherever they can, and this seems like a deal that could work well for everybody.

PSG keen to keep Zahui amid interest

Paris Saint-Germain have already seen Soumaila Coulibaly sign with Borussia Dortmund, and L'Equipe report the French champions now doing their best to keep 18-year-old Nesta Zahui from leaving for another club.

The attacker's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021, so action is being taken immediately.

There are a number of clubs keeping a close eye on the situation, with Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Hoffenheim and Schalke 04 all showing an interest.

Tap-Ins

- Newcastle United are looking at Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, according to the Sun. Newcastle scout Mick Tait has watched the 19-year-old who broke into the League One side's first-team this term. Manchester United have also monitored the prospect, though it seems to be the Magpies who are the most serious at this stage.

- Independiente defender Alan Franco's deal to Atlanta United FC could be back on track, according to AS. The Argentine was set to join the Major League Soccer side but a late swoop from Brazilian club Sao Paulo seemingly sidetracked the bid. Now, Atlanta have gained the advantage again with a price of roughly $2.8m for 50% of the player's value.