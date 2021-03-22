Transfer Talk: Man City eye Ings as surprise replacement for Aguero

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: City considering surprise move for Ings

Manchester City are set to launch a surprise bid for Southampton top scorer Danny Ings, according to Sky Sports.

The former Liverpool hitman is entering the final year of his contract on the south coast and Saints could be willing to let him go before the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Pep Guardiola is in the market for a new striker with Sergio Aguero's contract also set to expire at the end of the current season. As yet, Aguero is yet to commit his future, and so finding a replacement is a top priority.

Erling Haaland is among the names mentioned as a possible target, but he is likely to cost in excess of £100 million and most major clubs in Europe are also targeting the Borussia Dortmund striker, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ings, 28, is a leftfield option but is likely to be available for a lot less than Haaland, and he has proven himself to be one of the Premier League's top goal-scorers for Southampton this season.

Ings has been stalling signing a contract extension at St Mary's for some time and, after having scored 22 goals last season, could be a strong candidate to replace Aguero's goals.

Paper Gossip

- Tottenham Hotspur are planning for life after Hugo Lloris, who is yet to commit his future to the club, and as a result they've drawn up an all-English shortlist consisting of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone, according to the Sun. Lloris has just one year left on his current deal and is tipped to return to France. Henderson would be favourite but might be harder to get since replacing David de Gea, while Pope would likely relish a step up from Burnley. Johnstone has made more saves than any other Premier League keeper, and may jump at the opportunity to stay in the top flight.

- Aaron Ramsey is contracted to Juventus until 2023 but Calciomercato believe both Liverpool and West Ham United are considering attempting to bring him back to England. The 30-year-old has featured in only 12 of Juve's 27 league games this season, and Liverpool see him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who looks likely to join Barcelona in the summer.

- Manchester United have made no secret of wanting to bring Kalidou Koulibaly to the Premier League, but this summer they face competition from Everton, according to Football Insider. Carlo Ancelotti is said to be prioritising a world-class centre-back and 29-year-old Koulibaly is top of the list of players he believes can have the same impact for the Toffees as Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias have had for Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

- Arsenal are stepping up their attempts to sign 22-year-old Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal, but his £300m break clause at Real Madrid is a huge stumbling block, says the Daily Mirror. Odegaard was a revelation in the Gunners' comeback against West Ham United at the weekend and the club are desperate to keep him in north London, but they may need to put together an attractive package to get Madrid to enter into a conversation.

- FC Salzburg forward Patson Daka is a target for Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, says the Daily Mail. The Zambian forward has scored 27 goals in 31 games this season, including 20 goals in 18 appearances. The 22-year-old was believed to be valued at around £17m last summer, but that value is set to rise after his prolific form.