Transfer Talk: Juventus ready for Rabiot, Ramsey departures in Pirlo squad revamp

TOP STORY: Rabiot, Ramsey on way out at Juve?

Juventus midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey could both leave Turin in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants are hoping to bring new players in for the middle of the park, with Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli and Manchester United man Paul Pogba both favoured options.

This means Andrea Pirlo needs to offload midfielders for room in the squad and to free up funds, with the Frenchman and Welshman seemingly the two selected.

Part of the reasoning behind getting rid of the pair could be that they are said to earn €7 million each per season.

Both have clubs interested in taking them, with Barcelona and Manchester City monitoring 25-year-old Rabiot's situation.

The Frenchman is valued by Juventus, but it is reported that they wouldn't turn down a high offer for him.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are looking at Ramsey, with the Hammers' proposed move becoming more likely if they are able to secure European football for next term.

Ramsey has managed 12 league starts so far this season, coming off the bench six times, though has shown he can still be an asset with two goals and four assists.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona might need to offload 30-year-old midfielder Miralem Pjanic before they can bring in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, reports Sport. The Netherlands international's contract at Anfield runs out at the end of the season, but while he will be free, Barcelona need to open up spaces in the middle and make more wage money available.

- Lyon forward Memphis Depay was discrete about his future when speaking to ESPN Netherlands, stating: "I can't tell you anything, because I don't know it myself. As soon as I know it, we will see. But I'm in a strange situation. I've never been in the situation of being a free agent or in the situation where I can extend my contract. It's new for me, because I don't know where I'm going to." The 27-year-old's contract with Lyon comes to an end in the summer of 2021, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, among others, interested in bringing him in.

- AS Roma are considering a summer move for Nice forward Amine Gouiri, as reported by Calciomercato. The 21-year-old Frenchman was targeted by Juventus last summer, but he moved to Ligue 1 and has done enough to gain attention from the Italian capital.

- Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos' loan deal from Arsenal to Stuttgart ends after this season. However, Kicker has suggested that the 23-year-old Greece international can see himself staying with the German outfit for another year.

- Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie has held discussions with AC Milan regarding a possible contract extension, with his current deal coming to an end in 2022, reports Sky Sports Italia. There will be more work to do, though, as the club have not yet met the 24-year-old midfielder's demands.

- Maximilian Philipp is on loan from Dynamo Moscow to Wolfsburg, with there being an option to sign the 27-year-old midfielder for €11m. Kicker has stated that the Bundesliga outfit will decide whether to take up this option regarding the German in April.