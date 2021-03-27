Transfer Talk: Zidane fine with Odegaard not returning to Real Madrid

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Zidane fine with Odegaard leaving Real Madrid

As long as Zinedine Zidane is still in charge of Real Madrid in the summer, Martin Odegaard will be allowed to leave, reports Football Insider.

This could mean he departs on another loan or a permanent deal, but it has been made clear that the Frenchman does not want the Norway international in Madrid.

This news will come as a massive boost for Arsenal, where Odegaard currently plays on loan, as they are keen to bring the 22-year-old in beyond the end of this campaign.

Mikel Arteta even described the midfielder as "incredible" after the Gunners came back from 3-0 down to secure a draw against West Ham United.

That influential performance follows on from goals scored in the Europa League victory over Olympiakos and win against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Arteta is impressed, Zidane hasn't been swayed at all, having previously used Odegaard as nothing more than a bit-part player.

However, Arsenal should not get too carried away with their celebrations just yet, as Zidane departing could mean a shift in strategy at the Bernabeu regarding Odegaard.

The Frenchman's departure before the season's end isn't completely unfathomable, with Los Blancos' La Liga finish and their Champions League tie with Liverpool proving key in deciding his job status.

With this in mind, Odegaard will likely be keeping a close eye on the club with whom he is contracted until 2023.

Is Martin Odegaard's next step a return to Real Madrid or a permanent switch to Arsenal? Fran Santiago/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fabrizio Romano has given a Manchester City update, stating that they are convinced Kevin De Bruyne will sign a contract extension to stay past 2023. Ensuring Raheem Sterling stays is also on the agenda, with his contract ending at the same time as the Belgian's, while Sergio Aguero will decide his future in the coming weeks, as the striker's deal comes to its culmination in the summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain see Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as an alternative to signing Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris or Manchester United's David De Gea, reports the National. It is felt that a move to PSG could tempt the 21-year-old Frenchman, while signing someone from Marcelo Biela should mean a player can adapt to Mauricio Pochettino's style of play, with the Leeds boss being his early mentor.

- Internazionale will reject any move that is made to sign their star striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer, reports Calciomercato. This comes with a number of big-name clubs, including Barcelona and Chelsea, seeing the 27-year-old Belgium international as a target to improve their respective frontlines.

- Leeds United are hoping to sign Sevilla FC winger Lucas Ocampos in the summer window, according to Football Insider. It is suggested that the Argentina man has a £62 million release clause, but they will be hoping to sign the 26-year-old for far less. It is stated that Sevilla would be willing to accept a lower price, due to the financial implications of coronavirus pandemic.