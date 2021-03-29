Shaka Hislop doesn't see Sergio Aguero making a big impact for Barcelona if the club were to sign the Man City striker. (1:31)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca, Juve, PSG line up for Aguero

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City this summer and Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be battling it out for his signature, reports Marca.

With Europe's top clubs having been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic, Aguero represents one of the best potential free transfers of the summer.

The Argentine striker's contract comes to an end after this current campaign, and so a number of clubs are considering a move for his services.

Barcelona are still hopeful they'll persuade Lionel Messi to stay beyond the current season and, if so, the No.10 could help lure his compatriot to Camp Nou.

Gazzetta dello Sport believes Juventus are also in the frame, with the Bianconeri wanting to partner Cristiano Ronaldo with someone as prolific as Aguero. However, Juve are also said to be targeting Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing the 32-year-old to the French capital as backup for Kylian Mbappe.

Aguero has scored three goals in 14 games this season in a campaign that has been blighted by injury.

- Bologna are keen to sign Erik Lamela from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, reports the Sun. The news follows a recent statement from the Italian club's director Walter Sabatini that Lamela is "a potential target". Lamela, 29, is in his eighth season in north London, but Sabbatini, who took Lamela to AS Roma in 2013, is a keen to be reunited with the attacking player.

- Aaron Ramsey is a surprise transfer target for Tottenham this summer, reports Tuttomercatoweb. Ramsey spent 11 seasons at Arsenal before joining Juventus in 2019, but the Welshman has struggled for form since moving to Italy. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has just six goals for the Bianconeri, and Juventus officials are looking to get his wages off their books in an effort to freshen up their squad before the 2021-22 season.

- Arsenal are fearing that a move for Martin Odegaard could be tricky this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool also said to be interested in a player worth a possible £50 million, and so the Gunners are considering Nabil Fekir as an alternative, writes Goal. Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, and Real Betis could be willing to part with him for as little as £26m, which would suit Arsenal's budget.

- Sport reports that Barcelona are looking to renew the contracts of three players including Ousmane Dembele, but Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of the 23-year-old forward. The Frenchman's existing contract runs out in 2022 and United are said to be plotting a move to sign him because of his recent promising form. United officials have been in communication with the player's entourage and have communicated their plans to them, which includes offering Barca a fee this summer.

- AC Milan are looking for an alternative to right-back Diogo Dalot, who is likely to return to Manchester United this summer, and Calciomercato believes the Rossoneri are considering Napoli's Elseid Hysaj on a free transfer. The 27-year-old Albanian skipper played against England on Sunday, and would be available to talk to Milan from July. Hysaj's agent has a good relationship with Milan's management team, which would make the prospect of a deal highly likely.