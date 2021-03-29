Transfer Talk: Buffon could exit Juventus for Napoli, Porto

Will Messi and Aguero team up at Barcelona this summer? (1:03)

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Buffon could leave Juve again for Napoli, Porto

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon may set to leave the club again with Serie A rivals Napoli among those interested in the keeper, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 43-year-old has only made 10 appearances for Juve this term, five of which have come in league, as Wojciech Szczesny continues to thrive in the position.

The veteran Italian may be willing to remain as a reserve, but could also depart after his deal comes to an end in the summer.

The first option could Napoli, who will have a space to fill between the sticks if David Ospina completes a proposed move to Atalanta.

The second is FC Porto, the club that Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas saw out his own career before retiring in 2020.

Lille is mentioned as a potential destination for Buffon although any move would likely hinge on 25-year-old Mike Maignan leaving, with AC Milan said to be interested in the Frenchman.

Buffon has already left Juventus once, joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, but he could eye one more challenge in an effort to get more regular game time before hanging up his gloves.

Will Gianluigi Buffon exit Juventus for rivals Napoli? Ciro Santangelo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Mirror states that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on a trio of defenders, including Brighton's Ben White, Marseille's Duje Caleta-Can and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu. Sources have previously told ESPN that the Reds are nearing a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate for €41.5 million.

- Napoli see Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi as a possible replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. There has been interest in the Senegal international from clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Napoli have already made contact with Senesi, with the 23-year-old Argentine keen to play in the city so heavily associated with Diego Maradona. The Naples side is also hoping to sign Mattia Zaccagni from Hellas Verona.

- AC Milan have prepared a five-man shortlist of strikers to aim for during the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato. The list is said to consist of Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, Torino's Andrea Belotti, PSV Eindhoven's Donyell Malen, Myron Boadu of AZ Alkmaar and Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.

- Barcelona are monitoring 20-year-old Brazilian centre-back Natan, who is on loan at Red Bull Bragantino from Flamengo, reports Sport. Bragantino have made a deal so they obtain half of the defender's rights once he's played 20 games for them, while Flamengo have assigned him a €70m release clause.

- Rangers will demand at least £6m for 27-year-old centre-back Filip Helander in the summer, having signed him from Bologna for £3.5m plus add-ons in 2019, as has been reported by Football Insider. This comes with Premier League clubs Leicester City and Aston Villa both showing an interest in the Sweden international.