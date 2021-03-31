Transfer Talk: Manchester United could lose Pogba to Juventus return

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pogba to finally end transfer speculation

Paul Pogba's future is in the spotlight once again and Tuttosport is reporting that the unsettled midfielder is likely to leave Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible return to Juventus.

Pogba's contract expires in 2022 and the story says that United would rather sanction a move this year rather than lose him on a free next summer.

Tuttosport suggest that a split suits everyone and while Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the last few transfer windows, neither the player or his agent have done much to stop the speculation mounting.

Pogba rejoined United from Juve in 2016 and hasn't managed to find his consistent best since his return. The Reds singed Pogba for £90 million after having let him leave the club on a free transfer to Italy in 2012.

The report continues that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola suggested Pogba was unhappy last December and hinted at a possible move in January. However, Pogba remained, and then scored in three Premier League games as he looked to be edging closer to his best form.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are interested in signing Pedro Porro from Manchester City, reports O Jogo. Porro has been in superb form while on loan at Sporting CP and he has not only worked his way into the Spain international squad, but also attracted attention from some of Europe's top clubs. The 21-year-old right-back is seen by Madrid as perfect competition for Dani Carvajal.

- Sevilla are keen to end interest in their winger Bryan Gil by inserting a €100m-150m release clause in his contract, reports AS. Twenty-year-old Gil has been in sensational form for Eibar while on loan, and it is hoped that by increasing his release clause, his parent club will either put off would-be suitors such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, or earn themselves a windfall if he decides to leave.

- Another day, another Erling Haaland rumour, and today the Sun reports that Manchester City are prepared to offer the 20-year-old a whopping £600k-a-week salary in an effort to land the prolific forward. The deal would be worth a staggering £300m in total, which would make the Norwegian the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

- The Sun reports that as part of Liverpool's refresh this summer, they're preparing to allow seven players to leave at the end of the season. Liverpool have slumped to seventh in the Premier League after six consecutive home league defeats, and Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for fresh faces, including Ibrahima Konate. In the other direction, the exit door could see players such as Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson all leave the club.

- Burnley are set to make a £10m bid for Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, according to the Daily Mail. The Clarets attempted to sign Fry two years ago, but with James Tarkowski and Ben Gibson set to leave Turf Moor in the summer, Sean Dyche is looking to reignite his interest. Middlesbrough aren't keen to let the 23-year-old defender leave, but the player himself is said to be ready to test himself at the highest level.