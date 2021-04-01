Transfer Talk: PSG beginning to realise Kylian Mbappe may leave this summer

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG grow impatient with Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are becoming impatient with Kylian Mbappe's contract situation, reports Le Parisien, with progress stalling over the renewal of the France star's contract.

The French outlet claims that the striker could now move in the summer for €150 million as PSG's hierarchy are keen to avoid losing Mbappe on a free transfer in 2022.

The 22-year-old joined PSG from Monaco in a deal worth £166m in 2017 as one of the highest-rated young prospects in football, but after narrowly missing out on the Champions League title last season, it looks as though the forward's time in the Ligue 1 could be coming to an end.

Mbappe is already attracting interest from clubs in Spain and England, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid keen on the superstar forward, but recent developments in Paris will undoubtedly alert the biggest clubs in Europe.

The World Cup winner claimed he is growing tired of criticism and pressure from the media, believing he is treated differently to other stars in the France national team.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Brighton defender Ben White is open to the idea of moving to Manchester United, with the 23-year-old defender claiming that he sees himself at a big club like United in the summer. That's according to Manchester Evening News, which reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tracking the defender along with Villarreal's Pau Torres. Brighton are expected to be seeking in excess of £35m for White.

- Arsenal are targeting RB Leipzig's versatile Christopher Nkunku, with the French midfielder a key target for Mikel Arteta in the summer. That's according to The Mirror, which reports that the North London club are ready to reignite their interest in the 23-year-old who they were previously linked with in 2018.

- Aston Villa have are trying to put off would-be suitors as Premier League giants continue to monitor Jack Grealish's situation. The Mirror claims the English midfielder is valued at £100m if he is to leave Villa Park in the summer. The 25-year-old has been linked with Manchester United yet again, but it is also reported that Manchester City are keen to add Grealish to their ranks.

- Arsenal's Arteta is expected to be in the market for a right-back this summer with reports that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ready to leave the club, according to The Telegraph. The 23-year-old has played in midfield as well as cover at right-back for Hector Bellerin, who is also reported to be leaving in the summer. Maitland-Niles has been unable to nail down a place in the first team since making his debut in 2014 in the Champions League against Galatasaray and is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

- Liverpool are ready to make a move for Ibrahima Konate with the 21-year-old French centre-back growing restless in the RB Leipzig camp, according to Sky Germany. Konate has a release clause of €40m and is believed to be high on the priority list of Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds losing all three senior backs to injury this season.

- Manchester United and Chelsea are set to go head to head for the signature of Lucas Vazquez with the versatile Real Madrid star at a stalemate in contract negotiations. ABC is reporting that the 29-year-old would need to take a 10% pay cut if he wants to stay part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at the Bernabeu.