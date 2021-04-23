LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo willing to take pay cut to return to Man United?

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens can't believe Cristiano Ronaldo is still being used to defend free-kicks. (1:18)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ronaldo willing to take pay cut to return to Man United?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being linked with a return to his former club Manchester United, as Gazzetta dello Sport claims he is willing to take a pay cut in order to help the deal happen.

Ronaldo, 36, has a contract until June 2022 which earns him a reported €31 million a year (around €600,000 a week before tax) but he is unhappy and keen to move on from Turin as the club have struggled in both the Serie A title race and the Champions League.

Juventus are in financial trouble, so are willing to sanction the Portugal international's exit, but only for a minimum fee of €29m to help them balance the books. The club would also reportedly consider including Ronaldo in a swap deal for United midfielder Paul Pogba, though that move is more complex.

Ronaldo is still one of the world's best players so isn't keen to drop his salary below €20m-a-year (€380,000-a-week). He has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League trophies in a nine-year spell with the La Liga giants, but club president Florentino Perez told El Chiringuito recently: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not come back to Real Madrid. It does not makes sense, he has a contract with Juventus. I love him a lot, he has given us a lot."

LIVE BLOG

10.02 BST: Roma and Juventus are set to rival Tottenham for the signing of Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Vestergaard, 28, has been praised for his form alongside Jan Bednarek at the heart of the Southampton defence but could make the step up as Roma director Tiago Pinto is planning to talk to his agent next week about a move.

Tottenham have been previously linked, but the report also says that Juventus could enter the race as they rebuild their squad.

09.40 BST: Lionel Messi starred for Barcelona as they beat Getafe 5-2 last night, and manager Ronald Koeman was AGAIN asked about his No. 10's future.

"If I speak with Leo I can't say, because in the end the decision's in his hands," he said. "But yes, Leo's a great player, Leo never dips ... maybe his concentration but [you] don't notice in his performance, that's why he's the best. Once again, [he was] decisive today and hope he continues [at Barcelona] for more years."

09.12 BST: There's been no progress on a contract extension for Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, Diario AS reports, with the defender expecting a substantial pay rise amid interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old's current deal expires in 2022 but, according to AS, the club "have other priorities" right now such as a new contract for Sergio Ramos or signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The newspaper claims Varane "understands the situation" and "isn't in a hurry" but has "an important offer on the table" from PSG -- as well as the long-term interest of United -- as alternatives if he doesn't get an acceptable offer when the time for talks comes.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said this week that the club was waiting to see how it ends the season financially before making any decisions on renewals and new signings.

08.54 BST: ICYMI - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to sign a contract extension with AC Milan which will see him play beyond his 40th birthday, the club has announced.

The striker extended his deal at the end of last season and has decided to continue his spell with the Serie A club until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Sweden international previously spent two seasons with Milan from 2010-2012, where he won the league title.

08.30 BST: Argentine club Independiente have rejected an initial €6m offer from Brighton & Hove Albion for winger Alan Velasco, according to TyC.

Velasco, 18, has a contract with Independiente until June 2023, including a release clause set at $23m (€19m), and has attracted the attention of several European clubs.

A youth product of Independiente, Velasco made his first team debut in 2019 and has been in the first team since. Brighton are expected to make another bid to sign Velasco, who has featured for Argentina's youth teams, but Independiente want at least €12m for their starlet.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group may have plenty to deal with following the fallout of the proposed Super League, but it seems their eye has not completely gone off the transfer market. That comes with Football Insider reporting that they are keeping a close eye on 18-year-old Sparta Prague attacker Adam Hlozek ahead of a possible move.

- Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who will be a free agent when his contract comes to an end in July, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A giants have previously been interested in signing the Frenchman for free, but were stopped in their tracks by Chelsea's decision to extend his contract for a year last summer.

- Own Goal Nigeria have reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to FC Porto for their signings again, after previously moving for the likes of Ruben Neves and Fabio Silva. This time around, their focus is on 23-year-old left-back Zaidu Sanusi, who is said to be valued at around €20m.

- Calciomercato claims that Udinese will have a fight on their hands if they are to keep hold of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul for another season. Serie A rivals Internazionale and Napoli are at the front of the queue to sign the 26-year-old but may face further competition, though, as Juventus are also showing intrigue towards him -- though they have also reportedly looked into signing the likes of Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli and Manchester United star Paul Pogba. Any move is unlikely to come cheap, as Udinese are looking to bring in at least €40m.

- West Bromwich Albion are hoping to get £10m if goalkeeper Sam Johnstone leaves in the summer, as has been reported by The Evening Standard. The 28-year-old, who made the most recent England squad, has received interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who could lose Hugo Lloris to Paris Saint-Germain. It is also stated that West Ham United are looking at Johnstone, despite Lukasz Fabianski signing a one-year contract extension.

- There has been plenty of talk around the future of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with a number of clubs showing interest in the 21-year-old. Calciomercato have stated that AC Milan, AS Roma and Juventus are the clubs keen on the Serbia international, following that up with a valuation of €40m -- after he cost La Viola just €2m in 2018.

- Joe Willock has impressed during his loan spell from Arsenal to Newcastle United, scoring important goals against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. This has led to talk that the Magpies want him to stay, and Football Insider have given them a boost, claiming that the 21-year-old midfielder has expressed a desire to return to St. James' Park permanently next season.