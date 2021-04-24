Mina Rzouki speaks about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's influence on Milan and how he can help secure UCL qualification. (1:26)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barcelona desperate to sell Dembele

Barcelona will look to sell Ousmane Dembele this summer for around €50 million if he doesn't extend his contract at Camp Nou beyond 2022, according to Diario Sport.

The report claims Barca offered Dembele a new deal two weeks but have still not received a response from his camp and fear he could leave for nothing next year.

Dembele, 23, was close to joining Manchester United last summer but Juventus are said to be leading the chase for the French forward this time, with negotiations supposedly already underway over a free transfer in 2022.

Therefore, Barca feel they could be forced to sell the former Borussia Dortmund player, who cost them an initial €105m in 2017, and will encourage offers between €50m and €60m. Dembele's time with Barca to date has been hampered by fitness issues but he's remained relatively injury-free this season and has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side.

11.56 BST: Arsenal saw widespread protests against the running of the club before Friday night's 1-0 home loss to Everton, with fans furious at the club's involvement in the formation of the European Super League. And now The Sun reports that the club's decision to pull out of the new competition could scupper any hopes of signing midfielder Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer.

Real Madrid were the main protagonists of the Super League and are furious that Arsenal, along with the other five English clubs, backed out. The report says that Los Blancos may now refuse to entertain a deal with the Gunners for Norway international Odegaard.

11.07 BST: Gianluigi Donnarumma has still not signed a contract to extend his stay at AC Milan, and Calciomercato reports they have started looking for a replacement.

The 22-year-old's deal comes to an end this summer, meaning he'll be able to leave for free if there isn't a renewal, and the goalkeeper's agent, Mino Raiola, has not yet accepted the terms of €8 million per season proposed by the Rossoneri.

While Milan have not yet given up on keeping the man who came through their academy, they have begun work on securing a replacement should he leave and Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan is on the shortlist.

10.22 BST: Moise Kean says he regrets leaving Juventus for Everton two years ago as speculation mounts he could return to Turin. The 21-year-old cost Everton £25m ahead of the 2019-20 season, but he failed to find any form at Goodison Park. He has since shone on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, but it is far from certain he will be back at Everton next season.

"I will be honest, I was a bit disappointed to leave Juve," the striker told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I grew up there, I don't know where I'd be now without that club. Then I realised this is the life of a football player and had to accept it. Juve will always remain in my heart.

"I'm going to enjoy the Champions League semi-final and then we'll see. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow."

09.30 BST: Last month, ESPN sources confirmed that RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate was edging closer to a move to Liverpool, with the 2019-20 Premier League champions ready to pay his €41.5m release clause.

Now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that the deal has moved a step closer with personal terms agreed on a five-year contract which will keep the player at Anfield until the summer of 2026.

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract.



Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around €35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/N4OWqqXiGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sevilla FC are hoping to sign Lille right-back Zeki Celik as they look for a younger alternative to Jesus Navas and Aleix Vidal, reports AS. The 24-year-old's market value is €20m, but it is suggested that he could be available for around €10m.

- Andrea Belotti has earned hero status at Torino, but Calciomercato is suggesting that he may be allowed to leave this summer, with the Italian's contract coming to an end in 2022. The 27-year-old won't be short of options, with AS Roma and AC Milan both showing interest in him.

- Manchester City may have already signed Kayky from Fluminense, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Premier League side aren't stopping there. They will also move for Fluminense's 18-year-old midfielder Metinho in a move worth €5m plus add-ons. He will sign a 5-year contract with the City Group before joining French club Troyes on loan.

- Galatasaray have opened talks with Everton forward Joshua King about a move to Turkey in the summer, reports Football Insider. The Norwegian has been underwhelming since his winter move to Goodison Park, and it has already been confirmed that the 29-year-old will be allowed to leave for free when his contract ends.

- Everton are leading the race to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, reports Fabrizio Romano, with advanced talks and negotiations progressing. There are various clubs interested, as the 21-year-old is set to leave Carrow Road in the summer, but the Toffees have been in contact since February and hope to secure a deal soon.

- Dean Smith has stated that Aston Villa will not sign Ross Barkley permanently when the midfielder's loan from Chelsea ends in the summer, as has been reported by the Daily Mirror. Smith said: "No, Ross Barkley came in on loan at the start of the season. Obviously, Frank Lampard was the manager at the time we brokered a deal to bring him in on loan. That's where it was. He's got another two years left on his contract at Chelsea and that's not been discussed at all."