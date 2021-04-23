Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Lille's Maignan if Donnarumma deal falters

Mina Rzouki speaks about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's influence on Milan and how he can help secure UCL qualification. (1:26)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: AC Milan eye Lille keeper if Donnarumma leaves

Gianluigi Donnarumma has still not signed a contract to extend his stay at AC Milan, which has forced the Serie A giants to begin looking elsewhere, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old's deal comes to an end this summer, meaning he'll be able to leave for free if there isn't a renewal, and the goalkeeper's agent, Mino Raiola, has not yet accepted the terms of €8 million per season proposed by the Rossoneri.

While Milan have not yet given up on keeping the man who came through their academy, they have begun work on securing a replacement should he leave.

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan is the person that is seen as somebody who can come in between the sticks should Donnarumma depart.

It is even suggested that Milan have already begun conversations with the 25-year-old in recent days.

Those conversations have clearly been productive, as it is claimed that the Frenchman is happy with what he has heard from Milan.

The Italian outfit will now have to make a deal with Lille, but it is suggested that a positive relationship between the two clubs should help this process along.

So, while there are no certainties over Donnarumma's future as things stand, Milan do at least have some security in the goalkeeping area.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sevilla FC are hoping to sign Lille right-back Zeki Celik as they look for a younger alternative to Jesus Navas and Aleix Vidal, reports AS. The 24-year-old's market value is €20m, but it is suggested within the report that he could be available for little over €10m.

- Andrea Belotti has earned hero status at Torino, but Calciomercato are suggesting that he may be allowed to leave the club this summer, with the Italian's contract coming to an end in 2022. The 27-year-old won't be short of options, as it is stated that AS Roma and AC Milan are both showing an interest in him.

- Manchester City may have already signed Kayky from Fluminense, but Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Premier League side aren't stopping there. They will also move for Fluminense's 18-year-old midfielder Metinho in a move worth €5m plus add-ons. He will sign a 5-year contract with the City Group before joining French club Troyes on loan.

- Galatasaray have opened talks with Everton forward Joshua King about a move to Turkey in the summer, reports Football Insider. The Norwegian has been underwhelming since his winter move to Goodison Park, and it has already been confirmed that the 29-year-old will be allowed to leave for free when his contract ends upon this season's culmination.

- Everton are leading the race to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, reports Fabrizio Romano, with advanced talks and negotiations progressing. There are various clubs interested, as the 21-year-old is set to leave Carrow Road in the summer, but the Toffees have been in contact since February and hope to secure a deal soon.

- Dean Smith has stated that Aston Villa will not be moving for Ross Barkley when the midfielder's loan from Chelsea ends in the summer, as has been reported by the Mirror. When asked about the possibility of a permanent transfer, Smith said: "No, Ross Barkley came in on loan at the start of the season. Obviously, Frank Lampard was the manager at the time we brokered a deal to bring him in on loan. That's where it was. He's got another two years left on his contract at Chelsea and that's not been discussed at all."