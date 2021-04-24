Mark Ogden reacts to Ed Woodward's resignation at Man United and examines the future of the club as long as the Glazer family remains in charge. (1:34)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man Utd focus on Sevilla's Kounde

Sevilla FC centre-back Jules Kounde is the focus of Manchester United's attention as they look to sign a new defender, as has been suggested by Bild's Christian Falk.

United's interest in strengthening the heart of their defence has been no secret, as they have been linked with various players in that position, including Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic among others.

In fact, according to Falk, Varane is now the top option on Chelsea's centre-back shortlist -- something that may have played a part in United's decision to place their focus elsewhere in La Liga.

With that said, those at Old Trafford have long been linked with a potential move for the 22-year-old, who has made 43 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla so far this term, as well as featuring at the Under-21 European Championships for France.

Whoever does come in to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence will accompany club captain Harry Maguire, with neither Victor Lindelof nor Eric Bailly able to completely make the position their own.

LIVE BLOG

09.30 BST: Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea is being tracked by both Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. Plea has scored 36 goals in 104 games since joining Gladbach from Nice in a £21m deal three years ago.

Both clubs could be in need of a new striker in the summer, with uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Edinson Cavani.

The report states that the 28-year-old could be available for just £15m.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund see 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham as untouchable in the upcoming transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. There are numerous Premier League clubs, namely Chelsea, interested in the England international, but it is suggested that he'll be staying put for now. This will be encouraging for BVB supporters, especially after his impressive performances against Manchester City in the Champions League.

- Torino are hoping to bring in Cagliari attacker Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window, as suggested by Tuttosport. There is a plethora of clubs from within Italy and around Europe showing interest in Torino talisman Andrea Belotti, with Manchester United, Liverpool, AC Milan and Internazionale among them. It is stated that the Brazilian could be brought in to replace Belotti, or even persuade him to stay put for longer, with his contract coming to an end in 2022.

- Napoli are interested in signing Federico Dimarco, the 23-year-old Hellas Verona full-back currently on loan from Inter Milan, as reported by Calciomercato. It is suggested that Verona have the option to sign Dimarco permanently for €6 million when his loan ends, with Inter getting 20% of any future deal.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to battle Aston Villa to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, as has been reported by Football Insider. The 23-year-old has struggled for game time in recent months, making various clubs aware of the Englishman's availability in the summer. There will be competition to sign him, with clubs both in the Premier League and abroad holding an interest, and West Ham United are one of those previously linked.