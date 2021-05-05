Craig Burley urges Harry Kane to make a move during his prime before interest wanes from other top clubs. (0:45)

Burley: It's now or never for Harry Kane to leave Tottenham (0:45)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United plot £90m Kane move

Manchester United are looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane for around £90 million to placate the fans following protests against the Glazer family, reports The Sun.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for a world-class striker and the report says that Kane would be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would rather negotiate with a non-Premier League club, but a bid of £90m may test his resolve.

Kane, 27, has scored 31 goals and provided 16 assists this season, but with Spurs likely to miss out on the Champions League, this summer may provide the best opportunity to find a club that could offer him silverware.

Levy has previously stated he has valued Kane's contract at £170m, but the COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on the transfer market.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

10.02 BST: Everton are keen to sign Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to provide competition for Jordan Pickford, says Tuttojuve.

Szczesny, 31, is first-choice at Juventus but the club may be looking to the future with a move for Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is available on a free transfer this summer. If so, Juve could sanction a €10m move for Szczesny, who still has three years left on his contract.

The report says that Everton are unlikely to keep Robin Olsen after his loan deal from AS Roma expires this summer.

09.11 BST: Valencia have no intention of letting left-back Jose Luis Gaya leave, amid reports that Juventus are interested in his services, according to Superdeporte.

Juve reportedly want to sign Gaya to replace Brazilian Alex Sandro, who is expected to depart this summer after a disappointing season.

A youth product of Valencia, Gaya has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season and is under contract until June 2023. Valencia have been in talks in recent months with Gaya's agent to extend the defender's contract and will not allow him to go.

However, Juve are not the only club interested in Gaya as Barcelona continue to monitor him.

08.30 BST: Brandon Williams has seen his progress stall this season, partly by the emergence of Luke Shaw as Manchester United's undisputed first-choice left-back but also due to added competition from the signing of Alex Telles.

Williams made 36 appearances in all competition last season -- 17 of those in the Premier League -- but this campaign he has only 11 matches under his belt, only two of them league games.

The 20-year-old is set to go out on loan next season to boost his top-flight experience, and newly promoted Norwich City are leading the chase, according to The Sun.

Southampton and West Ham United are also said to want the England Under-21 international for the 2021-22 campaign.

play 1:27 Get ready for a 'fun summer' on the Erling Haaland transfer front Jan Aage Fjortoft sets the stage for a big summer transfer window involving Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

PAPER GOSSIP

- It looks as though Real Madrid will win the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but they'll need to wait a year to bring him to the Bernabeu, according to AS. Madrid will instead focus their efforts on landing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, with a view to partnering the Frenchman with Haaland in the 2022-23 season. Haaland is believed to have told Dortmund officials that he'll be staying for another season, and they're happy for him to switch to Spain in 12 months' time when his contract has a €75m release clause.

- Man United are said to be considering re-signing goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Aston Villa to replace David de Gea, who is set to leave for Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Sources have told ESPN that United are keeping tabs on West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone, but the Daily Star reckons that they might instead move for Heaton, now 35. Heaton hasn't started a game for Villa in 16 months, though he has been out injured for an extended time.

- Tottenham Hotspur will be stepping up their search for a new striker whether or not Kane leaves the club this summer, with strike partner Carlos Vinicius set to return to Benfica, according to Sky Sports. Vinicius, 26, joined Spurs on a season-long loan and while he scored goals in the cup competitions has failed to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring once in nine games. Spurs will reportedly turn down their option to trigger a £36m permanent transfer.

- Chelsea are set to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for the signature of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Bild. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is set to raid his former club in an effort to bring Sancho to west London, with a fee of £78m said to be enough for Dortmund to let the 21-year-old leave the Westfalenstadion.

- Juventus are planning an overhaul of their squad this summer, and that includes the departure of full-back Alex Sandro, according to Calciomercato. Juve are looking for a transfer fee of £25m for the Brazilian as they look to freshen up their squad after a disappointing season, and Chelsea are said to be interested. The Blues are willing to offer Emerson Palmieri in exchange.