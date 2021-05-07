The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal lead City and Spurs for Bissouma

Arsenal are in need of a rebuild and have Brighton's Yves Bissouma at the top of their list of midfield options, says the Daily Express.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by former boss Unai Emery and Villarreal on Thursday night, meaning it's incredibly unlikely that they will seal a place in Europe next season as they sit ninth in the Premier League table.

Bissouma, 24, is viewed as one of the top defensive midfield prospects around and is valued at £40 million, with Brighton ready to let him leave this summer as his contract expires in 2023.

Manchester City reportedly want him as a long-term replacement for soon-to-be out-of-contract Fernandinho, who turned 36 earlier this week. Tottenham, Everton and West Ham have also been linked with the Mali international, who was signed from Lille from £15m in 2018.

LIVE BLOG

09.21 BST: Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City have emerged as contenders to sign Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski this summer, sources told ESPN's Stephan Uersfeld, with the striker undecided on his future.

Lewandowski, 33, has a contract at Bayern until 2023 and sources told ESPN that interested clubs would need to offer €60 million to start negotiations over a possible move.

One of the all-time Bundesliga greats, Lewandowski has 36 league goals in 31 matches this season and is closing in on Gerd Muller's record of 40 in a season, set in the 1971-72 campaign. The Poland international is also on 272 Bundesliga goals across his career in Germany, for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern, and would have Muller's record of 365 on his radar if he did stay.

Lewandowski has hinted previously that he would retire from football after his Bayern Munich career was over, but interest from the Premier League could tempt him into a final challenge elsewhere.

Chelsea and City are both in the market for a striker this summer, sources told ESPN, with Thomas Tuchel eager to improve his attacking options following a difficult debut season for Timo Werner. Pep Guardiola is looking to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, at times playing without a recognised No. 9 in attack this season as his side look set to clinch the league title.

08.30 BST: Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who has been linked with a €40m summer move, shed tears of joy in a postmatch interview after helping his team reach the club's first European final.

Villarreal will take on Manchester United, one of the clubs linked with the 24-year-old defender, on May 26 in the Europa League final after eliminating Arsenal.

"This time it's tears of joy," Torres said. "It's been many years that Villarreal has tried. The club, the city, our president, the players deserve this. We need to enjoy this moment, but we have to prepare the final well. We've made history but we want more. We are going to face another big opponent. Manchester United have been in the battle for the Premier League until the end. But we don't want to limit ourselves. We know that we are going to have to work very hard.

"But in one game, we can compete against anyone, and we are determined to prove that. For Villarreal to represent Spanish football in a European final is beautiful and I'm sure we will be up to the task."

play 1:28 'No coming back' for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid ESPN FC's Alejandro Moreno is in disbelief over Eden Hazard celebrating with Chelsea players after the match.

PAPER GOSSIP (By Danny Lewis)

- Weston McKennie has impressed so much at Juventus since joining them on an initial loan from Schalke 04, that the Serie A giants signed the United States star permanently. However, according to Calciomercato, the 22-year-old could be allowed to leave in the summer if the right offer comes in. While they aren't actively looking to offload him, Juventus will consider any offers that equate to €30m with a host of Premier League clubs on the lookout.

- According to Sport, Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic could be given a way out, as Chelsea and Inter Milan are both interested in signing the Bosnia & Herzegovina international in the summer. This comes with Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman seeing Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets as his main midfielders, with Ilaix Moriba and Sergi Roberto also ahead of the 31-year-old Pjanic in the pecking order.

- Manchester City's interest in Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish has been well documented, but Football Insider are suggesting they could go for the Englishman and a top striker if they win the Champions League. Financial Fair Play regulations could make it difficult for City to sign the 25-year-old midfielder but the financial benefits of winning Europe's biggest club competition could make that possible.

- While it had previously been expected that Justin Kluivert would return to AS Roma when his loan at RB Leipzig expired, Kicker has suggested there may now be a change of plan. That is because it is felt the Dutch winger could be the perfect type of player to suit incoming manager Jesse Marsch's style, meaning a permanent move could be made. A deal for the 22-year-old should be worth around €12m.

- Chelsea are considering offloading left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in the summer, as they look to raise extra funds for their transfer activity, as suggested by Goal. The pair have struggled to maintain their place ahead of Ben Chilwell since he arrived from Leicester City, with Emerson often being linked with a move to Inter Milan in recent months.

- Barcelona are considering sending Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao on loan during the summer to get him more game time, reports Calciomercato. It is suggested that this is seen as a big opportunity for AC Milan, who are also monitoring Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, while Roma are also showing interest in Trincao.

- Giorgio Chiellini has been a Juventus player since joining them from Fiorentina in 2005, but Calciomercato reports that the Italian great is on the radar of Major League Soccer clubs. The centre-back's contract ends in June, and it is claimed that there hasn't yet been a proposal made by Juventus to extend the 36-year-old's deal. That decision comes with the likes of chief football officer Fabio Paratici hoping to rejuvenate the squad, following a disappointing season in which Juve saw its nine-season Serie A title streak snapped by Internazionale. This will leave Chiellini to walk away for free in the summer, with MLS one of his possible destinations, while there is also interest from the Middle East.