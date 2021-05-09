Gab Marcotti says Jose Mourinho must be ready to work with a smaller budget at Roma. (1:05)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Mourinho looking to make Sanches first Roma signing

Jose Mourinho will take charge at Roma in the summer and is keen to bring former FIFA Golden Boy Renato Sanches to the Estadio Olimpico, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Sanches, 23, has been a stalwart in Lille's French Ligue 1 title challenge after unsuccessful spells with Bayern Munich and Swansea City. Les Dogues are now just two games away from their first championship since 2010, but success could come at a price -- with a number of Lille's key players attracting interest from around Europe.

Corriere dello Sport claims that a deal for the midfielder hinges on Roma making other moves first, with the Italian club requiring to fund potential moves through player departures.

However, Sanches' versatility could make him a key part of Mourinho's plans, with the Portugal international impressing both in central midfield and out wide with Lille.

08.30 BST: Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo said United States midfielder Weston McKennie is more "professional" compared to when he first arrived.

McKennie has enjoyed a productive season on a personal level despite Juve's domestic difficulties with 41 appearances in all competitions since moving from Schalke 04 in a loan move which was made permanent in March. But Pirlo said the 22-year-old has had issues off the pitch which affected his ability to reach his full potential at the club so far.

"He has a chance of starting," Pirlo told a news conference ahead of Juve's crucial clash with Champions League qualification rivals AC Milan (live on ESPN+ at 2.45 p.m. ET on Sunday) of McKennie.

"He has lost weight and that's something we had to drill into his mindset. Now he is concentrated and more professional compared to when he arrived. He has to be professional at 100%, not 50%."

PAPER TALK (By Adam Brown)

- The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are facing competition for the signature of Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 19-year-old has been attracting interest after a run of good form last month which produced five goals in as many matches for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. Reports claim that Ajax have rejoined the race after having a £10m bid rejected in January for the player dubbed as Ghana's best prospect since Michael Essien.

- Chelsea are reportedly head of the queue for Tottenham's Harry Kane, according to Football Insider. The 27-year-old striker is a top target for the Blues this summer, having scored 21 goals and added 13 assists this season, but faces a decision on his future given Tottenham are likely to miss out on the top four.

- Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt will not be moving this summer, Tuttosport claims. Chelsea and Barcelona have reportedly made offers for the Dutch defender, but Juve have no plans to sell the highly rated 21-year-old.

- Everton could swoop for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa once the Cottagers are relegated, the Mirror understands. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on the 25-year-old, who has impressed at the second attempt in the Premier League and is valued at £25m.

- Stuttgart are keen to extend Konstantinos Mavropanos' loan spell from Arsenal, Kicker has learned. The outlet reports that Stuttgart's sporting director is already in talks with the Gunners to keep the Greek centre-back for another season. The 23-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga, turning out 20 times for them.