LIVE Transfer Talk: Kane hopes Tottenham listen to offers to transfer him

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Kane hopes Spurs listen to offers for him

Harry Kane is said to be urging Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to listen to offers to transfer him this summer, reports the Sun.

The report states that with Spurs unlikely to finish in the European places in the Premier League this season, Kane will look to move on in an effort to play Champions League football.

Qualifying for the Champions League was seen as the minimum requirement for the north London club to keep hold of the England captain's services, and Spurs now need to win their remaining three league games and hope other clubs slip up if they're to sneak into the top four.

The Sun believes the 27-year-old has yet to ask for a transfer, but that he hopes the club will at least be open to bids, which could see a big-money move set up.

Spurs are unlikely to want to let their star man leave, though, for he still has three years left on his contract. There was a hope among the Tottenham hierarchy that they could persuade Kane to stay for one more season, but the Whites' dismal end-of-season form would suggest that is increasingly unlikely.

Manchester United and Barcelona are considering making a move for Kane.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has admitted that "it's nice when teams like Real Madrid and Bayern [Munich] take an interest" but said he "hasn't yet decided" what he'll do this summer.

The 18-year-old France international has a year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club and is widely expected to push for a move ahead of next season.

"It makes you feel flattered and it's nice when teams like Real Madrid or Bayern take an interest in your situation, I'm not going to lie," Camavinga told Telefoot. "But I haven't decided yet with my family what I'm going to do."

Rennes drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, another team Camavinga has been linked with, on Sunday, although he missed the match through suspension.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Manchester City are leading the race to sign Espanyol young gun Mateo Fernandez, according to the Sun. The 17-year-old striker, who is eligible to play for both Spain and England, is seen by City as a player they can develop and has the technical ability and strength to succeed in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola is looking for reinforcements in attack with Sergio Aguero set to leave this summer.

- Telefoot is reporting that Kylian Mbappe is stalling over new contract talks amidst interest from Real Madrid. And should the 22-year-old French World Cup winner decide to move on, that could spark a scramble by Paris Saint-Germain to lure Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. Mbappe was heavily criticised for his performance in both legs of PSG's defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal. Salah, meanwhile, has scored 20 goals in 34 league games and may consider a new start in the summer.

- Barcelona are prioritising a top striker this summer and Sport believe they've made Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland their No. 1 priority, followed by Internazionale star Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona are looking to reinforce every area of the squad and that includes in attack, and the Catalan club have moved from Neymar after the Brazilian extended his stay at PSG with a new deal.

- After weeks of speculation, Leicester City finally look to have got their man, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Foxes are set to announce the capture of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare for less than €30m. Leicester have been pursuing the in-demand player for some time, with Spurs among a host of club's also eager to land the 22-year-old. The Frenchman is believed to have agreed personal terms, and the deal could be announced this week. Soumare is out of contract at Lille in 2022, and so his departure this summer would appear a formality.

- Hot on the heels of Neymar's decision to stay at PSG, Julian Draxler is the next player expected to put pen to paper on a contract extension, reports L'Equipe. The midfielder has received an official proposal that would see him stay in the French capital for another three years, and a deal is expected to be completed in the next few days. The 27-year-old Germany international was a potential target for Bayern Munich.